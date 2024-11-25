Nanoplastics can alter the course of antibiotics in our body
11-25-2024

Nanoplastics can alter the course of antibiotics in our body

Rodielon Putol
Earth.com staff writer

Nanoplastics are an invisible threat that we rarely consider, despite their ubiquitous presence in our lives.

Beyond the undeniable environmental harm caused by plastics, these tiny particles silently impact our health in surprising ways.

Our homes, which should be our safe havens, are particularly affected, as indoor air contains five times as much nanoplastic as outdoor air.

Researchers have pointed out that these minuscule particles come from common sources like packaging and textiles, especially nylon.

Discovery in Sweden: A cautionary tale

This invisible danger has been highlighted in recent research from Umeå University in Sweden.

The eye-opening study focuses on a side of this issue that is less well known yet critical: how nanoplastics can potentially disrupt our bodies’ reactions to antibiotics.

“The results are alarming, considering how common nanoplastics are and because effective antibiotics for many can be the difference between life and death,” noted Lukas Kenner, professor at the Department of Molecular Biology at Umeå University, who led the research.

What are nanoplastics?

Nanoplastics, a term you might be hearing for the first time, are miniscule plastic particles, smaller than a thousandth of a millimetre.

Their tiny size lets them float freely in the air, with the unfortunate consequence that they can enter our bodies effortlessly.

The study reveals how these common nanoplastics interact with tetracycline, a broad-spectrum antibiotic frequently used in medical treatments.

Alarmingly, it turns out that the nanoplastics absorb antibiotics and accumulate them on their surfaces.

Antibiotics on a detour

The absorbed antibiotics can then potentially hitch a ride with the nanoplastics in our bloodstream.

This means that the antibiotics might be transported to places in the body where they were not intended to go.

This misdirection can reduce the targeted effect of the antibiotics and potentially spur the development of antibiotic-resistant bacteria, when these drugs accumulate in unintended areas.

The bond was particularly strong between antibiotic and nylon – one of the substances that is an abundant nanoplastic in indoor air.

Further research is needed

“Although more research is needed to shed light on the connections and possible measures, we can conclude from our results that nanoplastics are a health risk that should be taken more seriously,” said Kenner.

This critical study was conducted in collaboration with international scientists based at the University of Bonn, Germany, and the University of Debrecen, Hungary.

The sub-study on the binding of nanoplastics to antibiotics was notably led by Nikola Zlatkov Kolev from Umeå University.

Nanoplastics: More than just a nuisance

The research highlights the urgent need for further investigation into the potential health impacts of nanoplastics.

While we wait for additional information, it’s crucial that we understand the risks associated with the everyday materials we use.

How nanoplastics enter our bodies

Nanoplastics are not just floating threats; their tiny size enables them to evade our natural defenses as well. These microscopic particles can enter our bodies through inhalation, ingestion, and even skin contact.

Once inside, nanoplastics have the potential to accumulate in tissues and organs, disrupting their cellular functions.

Emerging research indicates that their interaction with biological systems may contribute to inflammation, oxidative stress, and even long-term health issues, such as chronic diseases or immune system imbalances.

The ability of nanoplastics to bind with other chemicals, including antibiotics, raises even more concern. It’s not just about where these particles end up in the body but also about the compounds they carry along the way.

Steps to minimize exposure

While waiting for more research and policy interventions, there are practical steps we can take to reduce exposure to nanoplastics in our daily lives.

Start by reducing your use of synthetic materials, especially nylon-based products, and opt for natural fibers when possible.

Regularly ventilate your home to help minimize the concentration of airborne nanoplastics indoors. Additionally, investing in air purifiers with HEPA filters can capture these microscopic particles.

Avoid single-use plastics and unnecessary packaging, as these items degrade over time and release nanoplastics into the air.

These small changes, when adopted widely, can collectively reduce the risks posed by nanoplastics in our homes.

The full study was published in the journal Scientific reports.

