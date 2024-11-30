Nanorobots built with folded DNA could revolutionize medicine 

Scientists have recently made a major breakthrough in molecular robotics by developing programmable nanostructures using DNA origami.

This innovative method, developed at the University of Sydney Nano Institute, utilizes DNA’s natural folding properties to create nanoscale biological structures with vast potential applications, ranging from targeted drug delivery to responsive materials and energy-efficient optical signal processing.

The study, led by Dr. Minh Tri Luu and Dr. Shelley Wickham, showcases the creation of modular, three-dimensional nanostructures called “voxels.”

These voxels, akin to 3D versions of pixels, enable the rapid prototyping of nanoscale robotic systems with applications in synthetic biology, nanomedicine, and materials science.

Building nanorobots with DNA origami

The researchers demonstrated the versatility of their approach by designing over 50 nanoscale objects, including a “nano-dinosaur,” a “dancing robot,” and a miniature Australia measuring just 150 nanometers across – a thousand times narrower than a human hair.

Wickham explained the concept by likening it to childhood engineering toys: “The results are a bit like using Meccano, the children’s engineering toy, or building a chain-like cat’s cradle. But instead of macroscale metal or string, we use nanoscale biology to build robots with huge potential.”

The modular voxels can be customized for specific functions, allowing researchers to create complex and adaptive configurations. This flexibility is key to developing nanoscale machines that can operate in fields as diverse as medicine, material science, and energy technologies.

Velcro DNA: The secret to assembly

To assemble the nanostructures, the team integrated additional DNA strands onto the exterior of the voxels. These strands act as programmable binding sites, enabling precise control over how the structures connect.

“These sites act like Velcro with different colors – designed so that only strands with matching ‘colors’ (in fact, complementary DNA sequences) can connect,” said Dr. Luu.

This method allows researchers to construct customizable, highly specific architectures that can perform intricate tasks at the molecular level.

Targeted drug delivery: A key application

One of the most promising applications of this technology is its ability to create nanorobots capable of delivering drugs directly to targeted areas within the body.

By programming the DNA origami structures to respond to specific biological signals, these nanobots could release medications only when and where they are needed, enhancing the effectiveness of treatments while minimizing side effects.

Dr. Luu emphasized the versatility of these innovations: “We’ve created a new class of nanomaterials with adjustable properties, enabling diverse applications – from adaptive materials that change optical properties in response to the environment to autonomous nanorobots designed to seek out and destroy cancer cells.”

This targeted approach has the potential to revolutionize cancer treatments and other precision medicine applications.

Responsive materials and energy applications

In addition to drug delivery, the team is exploring the development of materials that adapt to environmental changes. For instance, they are designing materials that can alter their properties in response to higher loads, temperature changes, or variations in acidity (pH).

“This work enables us to imagine a world where nanobots can get to work on a huge range of tasks, from treating the human body to building futuristic electronic devices,” Dr. Wickham explained.

The researchers are also investigating energy-efficient methods for processing optical signals, with potential benefits for medical diagnostics, security systems, and computing technologies.

Future of DNA nanorobots

The ability to program DNA into versatile, nanoscale structures represents a significant leap forward in nanotechnology. By harnessing the unique properties of DNA origami, the researchers are opening new avenues for innovation in health, materials science, and energy applications.

“Our work demonstrates the incredible potential of DNA origami to create versatile and programmable nanostructures. The ability to design and assemble these components opens new avenues for innovation in nanotechnology,” said Dr. Luu.

Dr. Wickham echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the importance of collaboration. She noted that the research not only highlights the capabilities of DNA nanostructures but also emphasizes the importance of interdisciplinary collaboration in advancing science.

“We are excited to see how our findings can be applied to real-world challenges in health, materials science and energy,” said Dr. Wickham.

As these technologies continue to evolve, the dream of adaptive nanomachines capable of operating in complex environments, including within the human body, is becoming an achievable reality.

The study is published in the journal Science Robotics.

