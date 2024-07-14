Narcissism declines with age but remains stable relative to peers

Can you think of a narcissistic character who etched a profound mark on your memory? Regina George from Mean Girls or Nate Jacobs from Euphoria, perhaps? Teenagers, aren’t they? Narcissism can manifest at any age, making these characters unforgettable.

Deftly conducted by researchers from none other than the reputable University of Bern, this intriguing study presents some captivating insights. The seasoned scientist leading the troop was Dr. Ulrich Orth.

Narcissism and age

The researchers endeavored to understand if narcissism, a personality trait rather notorious, ebbs, flows, or remains static with age.

Roping in data from an impressive selection of 51 previous studies involving a whopping 37,247 patients between the tender age of eight and a ripe old 77, they examined three different types of narcissism closely – agentic, antagonistic, and neurotic.

Agentic narcissism showers feelings of grandiosity, superiority, and a high need for admiration.

Antagonistic narcissism is characterized by arrogance, entitlement, and low empathy, while neurotic narcissism involves emotional hypersensitivity.

Age factor shows a declining curve

The crunch point is here. The team’s efforts bore fruit in revealing that all three types of narcissism decline with age.

However, there’s a twist in the tale. People’s narcissism relative to their peers doesn’t significantly metamorphose over time.

To put it in a nutshell, if you were Mr. or Ms. Narcissistic among your peers as a child, chances are high you’d continue holding that title well into adulthood.

“This was true even across very long periods of time, which suggests that narcissism is a stable personality trait,” Dr. Orth shared.

‘Why’ and ‘how’ of it all

Now, you might be wondering why or how this happens. Well, you’re not alone. While the University of Bern researchers didn’t delve into the possible reasons behind these findings, they hope their study will kindle the flames for future research.

“One theory posits that the social roles we take on in adulthood, for example as a partner, a parent, an employee, lead to the development of more mature personality characteristics, including lower levels of narcissism,” Dr. Orth suggested.

Nature vs. nurture

One of the burning questions this study reignites is the age-old debate of nature versus nurture. Are we born with narcissistic traits, or are they sculpted by our environment and experiences?

While the University of Bern study sheds light on how narcissism can decline with age, it leaves open the question of whether genetic predisposition or life circumstances play a more pivotal role.

Some psychologists argue that early childhood experiences, such as parenting styles and peer interactions, significantly shape narcissistic tendencies.

Conversely, others underline the role of inherent personality traits that manifest regardless of external influences.

Further research examining these differing perspectives is essential to understand the intricate dance between nature and nurture in the development of narcissism.

Implications for mental health interventions

The findings from this study also bear substantial implications for mental health interventions. Understanding that narcissism can diminish over time provides a beacon of hope for therapeutic practices aimed at mitigating extreme narcissistic traits.

Mental health professionals can better tailor their interventions by focusing on enhancing empathy, emotional regulation, and fostering healthier social interactions.

Additionally, the study underscores the importance of early intervention in childhood and adolescence, potentially steering individuals away from entrenched narcissistic patterns that could have long-lasting repercussions on their personal and professional lives.

As research continues to evolve, nuanced approaches in psychological therapies could emerge, informed by the life-span changes in narcissistic traits highlighted by the University of Bern’s innovative study.

Bigger picture of narcissism and age

Dr. Orth opines that these findings hold significant implications as high levels of narcissism influence people’s lives in several ways.

The narcissistic individuals and perhaps even more, the lives of their families and friends are impacted.

Now that we’ve dished out the findings and their implications, it’s time to ponder.

Do you know people who fit the bill? How do these insights influence your understanding of their behavior? And most crucially, how can society use this understanding to foster a healthier environment?

As they say, “knowledge is power.” Let’s use it well.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–