NASA collects 26th rock sample on Mars, plans to bring them all to Earth for study

In late January 2025, NASA’s Perseverance rover achieved another milestone in its quest to unlock secrets buried beneath the rocky terrain of Jezero Crater on Mars. It successfully secured its 26th rock sample.

This small core, just 1.1 inches (2.8 centimeters) long, could help scientists piece together stories about the geological history of Mars.

According to Dr. Katie Stack Morgan, deputy project scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, these samples may offer an incredible look at ancient rock layers. Her team is eager to see how these discoveries fit into the rover’s broader mission goals.

A surprising Martian milestone

This latest sample, called “Silver Mountain,” comes from a rocky area containing low-calcium pyroxene, which is a mineral that forms rocks in volcanic lava, asteroids and meteorites.

Researchers first identified the areas of pyroxine using orbital scans from instruments aboard NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter.

“My 26th sample, known as Silver Mountain, has textures unlike anything we’ve seen before,” posted NASA’s Perseverance rover official X account.

This short statement may well lead to new discoveries and reshaped expectations about Mars’s volcanic and impact history.

Silver Mountain’s name hints at a sense of wonder that the mission team carries with each core extraction that is made. Although the label sounds poetic, it reflects the rover’s practical routine of cataloging significant samples.

Drilling into Martian rock demands careful calibration of torque and pressure. Each collected core must remain uncontaminated, so the rover’s Sample Caching System employs sterile tubes and meticulous handling procedures.

Peering into an ancient past

Some experts say that pieces of the Noachian crust of Mars, formed roughly four billion years ago, might be hidden within these samples.

The Noachian era is characterized by heavy impacts and possible persistent water on the Martian surface.

Volcanic processes, asteroid strikes, and a shifting climate have shaped Mars over eons. Grabbing a piece of that early geology could yield insights into how rocky planets develop across the solar system.

Researchers use X-ray fluorescence to measure elements like iron, magnesium, and silicon in each newly exposed rock face that is collected. Clues from these readings paint a story of ancient processes that sculpted the crust.

Gathering raw data is one thing, but interpreting that data is another ball game. Teams must piece together chemical signatures, cross-reference them with orbital maps, and then hypothesize how each rock layer formed.

An unexpected serpentine twist

Team members recently noticed serpentine minerals lurking near the new sampling site. Serpentine can form when water interacts with certain rocks, so these finds may hint at past conditions where liquid water was present.

Scientists are intrigued by what these minerals might reveal about the chemistry of ancient subsurface water. If serpentine minerals are confirmed, they could offer fresh clues about chemical reactions and possible niches for microbial life on the Red Planet.

Identifying serpentine also sparks curiosity about possible mineral deposits below the crater floor. These hidden layers might hold signs of prolonged water-rock interactions, which could be pivotal for understanding any early microbial ecosystems.

Mars missions have hinted at serpentine before, but Perseverance’s high-resolution instruments provide more detail than was obtained by previous orbiters.

Every new reading deepens the puzzle, and prompts further investigation of Jezero Crater’s layered rock record.

A cautious look ahead

NASA plans to bring these Mars rock samples to Earth, but the timetable for Mars Sample Return remains uncertain. Projected costs exceeding $11 billion have pushed a possible return date to beyond 2040.

As the agency explores alternative concepts, some scientists fear that changing objectives could slow progress. Nonetheless, many remain committed to analyzing these one-of-a-kind samples on Earth.

Bringing rocks back from Mars is not a casual FedEx job. Each tube requires a secure journey across interplanetary space, free from unwanted Earth microbes that could muddy scientific results.

Engineers envision sending specialized spacecraft and orbiters to fetch the cached samples. Once home, labs worldwide will vie for a chance to analyze them with cutting-edge instruments never before used on samples from out of this world.

A flight of ingenuity

The rover touched down in 2021 with Ingenuity, a small helicopter designed for a brief technology demonstration. Ingenuity beat expectations by completing 72 flights before rotor issues concluded its mission.

Even though the helicopter is no longer flying, its early accomplishments showed that powered flight on another planet is possible.

That proof-of-concept paves the way for future aerial vehicles that could reach rugged regions that rovers cannot.

Some wonder whether similar aircraft could assist future sample retrievals. There’s talk of advanced rotorcraft that might scoop up cores in treacherous zones that are too risky for a wheeled rover.

Operating a helicopter on Mars is no stroll in the park either, given the thin atmosphere. Ingenuity’s success still amazes engineers, and reminds everyone that big feats often start with small steps.

Reaching for tomorrow

As NASA refines its approach, other nations are stepping forward. China has stated its goal of retrieving Martian samples by 2031, promising a competitive dash for the earliest return.

Scientists worldwide watch this evolving situation with excitement and caution. They await further clarity on how each mission will gather, safeguard, and analyze these precious rocks.

Details for this article are available through a NASA press release.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–