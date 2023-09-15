 NASA launches new space station crew today • Earth.com
NASA launches new space station crew today
09-15-2023

NASA launches new space station crew today

Earth.com staff writer

NASA has green-lighted the journey of three crew members aboard the Soyuz MS-24 to the International Space Station (ISS). This announcement has sparked excitement and anticipation in the scientific community and among space enthusiasts.

Loral O’Hara, a NASA astronaut, will spearhead this mission, and she will be flanked by Russian cosmonauts, Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub. Their primary goal? A rigorous six-month research mission on the ISS. Their time in space is not only a testimony to international cooperation but also to the dedication of these astronauts to expand the frontiers of human knowledge.

Out with the old space station crew

Expedition 69, which is already stationed on the ISS, will be at the forefront to welcome the new arrivals. Commander Sergey Prokopyev and Flight Engineer Dmitri Petelin, members of the current space station crew, have taken on the task of overseeing the trio’s safe arrival. Furthermore, an elaborate welcoming ceremony has been arranged to mark this occasion, followed by a crucial safety briefing.

Logistics on the space station are just as important as they are on Earth. Prokopyev and Petelin will be busy setting up the crew quarters for Kononenko and Chub. Interestingly, the task of prepping the crew quarters for O’Hara falls upon another NASA astronaut on the ISS, Frank Rubio.

Rubio’s journey is a tale in itself. Part of the Expedition 69 mission, Rubio, alongside his Russian colleagues, was initially scheduled for a six-month mission. But, as space missions often go, they encountered unexpected challenges, leading to a prolonged stay. Their mission was extended by another six months, marking their voyage on a replacement Soyuz spacecraft.

While this extension might sound taxing, it gave the team the opportunity to delve deeper into their research, including collecting and analyzing samples like blood, urine, and saliva. This research will now be handed over to O’Hara, Kononenko, and Chub to be continued.

Frank Rubio sets an American record

One record-breaking outcome of this unexpected extension is that by the time Rubio descends back to Earth on September 27, he would have spent a staggering 371 days in space. This achievement catapults him to hold the record for the longest single spaceflight by a NASA astronaut, eclipsing the previous record set by Mark Vande Hei.

Sharing his experience, Rubio, via a video link, recently mentioned to his NASA superiors about the incredible challenge this mission has been. Far from being wearied, he spoke with pride about representing NASA and his country. He also shared tidbits of his life aboard the ISS, expressing how he has cherished his time in the vast expanse of space, but, like all of us, he eagerly awaits to be with his family.

The unfolding stories from the ISS are not just about space exploration but about human perseverance, adaptability, and the spirit of discovery. As Rubio’s team prepares for their descent, the new trio is gearing up for their ascent, showcasing the cycle of knowledge transfer and the continuity of exploration.

