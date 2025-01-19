NASA seeks a faster way to bring Mars samples to Earth

For decades, scientists investigating Mars have been largely drawn by the planet’s potential to harbor life. Its enigmatic, hostile environment, alien landscapes, and fascinating geology have kept us captivated.

We have long sought to unlock the Red Planet’s mysteries, and now, a faster and more cost-effective method may finally provide the answers we’ve been seeking.

NASA has recently proposed a more affordable and faster method to deliver Martian rocks and soil to Earth. After realizing their initial plan was set to cost a whopping $11 billion, experts set out to establish a new approach.

Seeking ways to deliver Mars samples

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson presented a revised scenario last Tuesday. He will soon step down as NASA’s chief ahead of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Nelson said he “pulled the plug” on the original sample return plan due to the soaring costs and the delay in getting anything back from Mars before 2040.

Last year, NASA requested ideas for better options to ensure that the cigar-sized tubes of samples collected by NASA’s Perseverance rover arrive on Earth in the 2030s. This new timeline aligns well with the anticipated launch of astronauts to the Red Planet.

“We have a goal to return 30 titanium tubes as soon as possible at the lowest possible cost,” stated Nelson.

Charting a new course

NASA has zeroed in on two potential paths that would keep expenses in the $6 to $7 billion range. This cost not only seems more manageable but also includes exciting designs by commercial partners.

Without changing the number of spacecraft or launches, NASA believes the proposed sample return paths could make the mission more efficient. The final decision is slated for next year, after detailed engineering studies have gauged the positives and negatives of each alternative.

One option involves the use of the traditional landing method that safely guided NASA’s Perseverance and Curiosity rovers onto the Martian surface. This tried-and-tested approach involves a a rocket-steered platform known as a sky crane.

The other option is shrouded in mystery – potentially involving a landing system developed by private companies.

Final decision on retrieving the samples

Perseverance has been a key player in NASA’s high-priority search for signs of ancient, microscopic Martian life. Since its arrival in 2021, it has collected more than two dozen samples.

These samples from the long-dry river delta of Mars are expected to yield significant results once they are brought back and analyzed in Earth-based labs.

NASA officials have stated that both options would simplify the process by cleaning the sample tubes on Mars’ surface, instead of in the returning spacecraft. There is also a plan to switch from solar to nuclear power to withstand Mars’ infamous dust storms.

Nelson said it will be up to the incoming administration to decide how best to retrieve the Mars samples, with the need for money to start flowing now to accomplish it. For Nelson’s replacement, Trump has nominated tech billionaire Jared Isaacman, who recently led the first all-civilian mission to space.

“What we wanted to do was to give them the best possible options so that they can go from here,” Nelson said.

Challenges of returning Mars samples

Bringing Martian samples back to Earth is no small feat, and several challenges stand in the way of a successful mission. One of the biggest hurdles lies in ensuring the integrity of the collected samples throughout their journey.

Exposure to Earth’s atmosphere could potentially alter the chemical composition of the samples, impacting scientific analysis.

To address this, NASA is working on advanced containment technologies that will safeguard the samples from contamination and maintain their pristine state.

Another challenge is the complex logistics of coordinating multiple spacecraft, each with its specific role in the mission.

Meticulous planning and execution

From launch to landing, every step requires meticulous planning and execution to ensure a seamless return process.

Additionally, the choice between solar and nuclear power for the return vehicle poses its own set of considerations, with nuclear power offering a more reliable energy source to overcome Mars’ unpredictable dust storms.

Despite these obstacles, NASA remains optimistic about the mission’s potential to revolutionize our understanding of Mars’ geology and its potential for past life.

