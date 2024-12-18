NASA maps Earth's ocean floors from space in stunning detail

The deepest parts of Earth’s oceans have mostly remained a mystery, mainly because current technology on sea vessels cannot easily map every trough and chasm scattered around the planet.

Traditional methods tend to rely on slow and expensive ship-based surveys and, even after decades of effort, vast expanses of the ocean floor remain unknown.



These blind spots have limited our understanding of underwater landscapes, the growth of tectonic structures, and the habitat ranges of strange marine creatures that lurk far below.

Using satellites to map the ocean floor

Shipborne sonar, while effective, is far too time-consuming when considering the scale of Earth’s oceans. Over a century would pass before the entire seabed could be charted this way.



Sensors placed on satellites represent a much faster approach, relying on tiny variations in sea surface height to infer submarine features.

For the past several decades, this radar-altimeter-based approach has allowed scientists to produce seafloor maps at moderate resolution.



A collaboration between NASA and CNES launched the Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) mission, a new satellite tool capable of measuring ocean surface heights in unprecedented detail.



One year later, the first robust results began to roll in, and were analyzed by Yao Yu at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, University of California, San Diego (UCSD).

Previously hidden details

Improved data uncovered thousands of undersea peaks that were previously unrecorded. Some are only a few miles across, but these features influence currents, nutrient flow, and the movements of certain aquatic populations.



“So, one year of SWOT data beat the past 30 years of traditional radar-altimeter [data] in constructing marine gravity,” said Yao Yu, a Schmidt AI in Science Postdoctoral Fellow at UCSD.

Using satellite altimetry data from SWOT, scientists have created a global map of marine gravity, uncovering thousands of new seamounts. (Eötvös is a unit that measures the ocean’s vertical gravity gradient.) Credit: Yao Yu, Yu et al., 2024

The more finely tuned view reveals intricate ridges and valleys that traditional methods missed.



These fresh insights help scientists understand how underwater landforms might affect tsunami speed and direction, and whether they attract clusters of unique organisms preferring specific conditions found around submerged peaks.

Why does this matter?

Each submarine hill, canyon, or volcanic mount has its own story. Researchers can piece together histories of plate movements and infer where tectonic changes might happen next.



This sharper perspective matters for navigators who need safe passages, and marine planners who keep an eye on resource extraction.

Detailed underwater maps allow for better simulation of ocean circulation models, ensuring that climate forecasts gain subtle accuracy.



“I am mostly impressed with the ability to [map] abyssal hills and seamounts so much [more clearly] than ever before,” said Ole Baltazar Andersen, senior research scientist at the Technical University of Denmark.

Giant leap for ocean maps

Before satellites and sonar, sailors dropped weighted lines overboard and counted fathoms as the rope slipped through their hands.



Today, radar and altimetry techniques provide scientists with more versatile options. Specialized altimeters aboard satellites, like SWOT, measure the time taken for radio pulses to bounce back from the surface.

This gives a rough sketch of the seafloor’s gravitational pull, revealing dips and bumps that mirror what lies beneath.



In combination with ship-based measurements, satellite altimetry grants a global perspective. It is not as direct as a ship’s sonar, but it covers enormous swaths of ocean in a fraction of the time.

Real world benefits of ocean mapping

Fresh ocean floor maps do not only quench our scientific curiosity. Improved bathymetry can aid climate research.

Ocean circulation involves currents moving cold, deep water upward, influencing carbon storage and heat distribution.



If certain underwater hills guide these flows, slight improvements in understanding those features can refine models that predict future climate trends.

More precise knowledge of the seabed’s shape might also help researchers anticipate where essential fisheries could flourish or fail.

“Improved seafloor mapping at such level of details opens new frontiers,” said Nadya Vinogradova Shiffer, Ocean Physics Program Director at NASA Headquarters in Washington, DC.

At a time when climate adaptation plans often depend on robust environmental data, these clearer images contribute to more informed decision-making.

Global push to chart everything

A range of groups and organizations worldwide have pursued projects like Seabed 2030, aiming to map Earth’s entire underwater landscape by the end of the decade.

Crowdsourced data, philanthropic funding, and cutting-edge technology promise richer, more accessible marine charts.



Some researchers rely on small autonomous vessels, armed with multibeam sonar, to scan sections of the ocean that remain unexplored. Others use advanced machine learning tools to process existing data and enhance resolution.



This collective pursuit is essential for narrowing knowledge gaps that still puzzle those trying to map the shifting ocean conditions.

Evolving strategies, new capabilities

Modern technology continues to advance. Older satellites captured less detail, but updated radar altimeters are more sensitive.

The slight gravitational field changes caused by undersea mountains produce minuscule tilts in the ocean’s surface, and newer instruments register those subtle differences.



These improved measurements help scientists see features that previously blended into the noise of raw data.

More precise measurements transform the way experts look at ocean floor contours, enabling them to find patterns connected to everything from energy resources to hidden ecological hotspots.

What happens next?

Better ocean maps redefine what scientists consider ordinary. Areas once thought to be empty seascapes are now known to hold small peaks and ridges that matter to ocean life.



With sharper detail, previously unknown zones might turn out to be critical habitats or hold clues to past geological events that affected climate and biodiversity.

Each newly revealed feature expands what is known about oceanic processes.

The aim is not just to tally ridges or canyons. Clearer images allow more thorough interpretations that factor into navigation, resource management, environmental protection, and scientific exploration.

The next few years will likely bring even more refined altimetry missions, advanced sonar methods, and creative approaches that combine all types of datasets.

Over time, these efforts will build towards an era when the planet’s underwater domain is no longer as cryptic.

—–

—–