NASA telescope will reveal the universe in more than 100 colors

NASA’s upcoming SPHEREx mission, set to launch by April 2025, is poised to revolutionize space observation.

Unlike previous space telescopes, SPHEREx will explore the universe in 102 infrared colors, providing unprecedented insights into cosmic origins and the potential presence of water on planets.

Colors will unravel mysteries of the universe

Although invisible to the human eye, this multicolor infrared mapping will shed light on mysteries dating back to the birth of the universe.

“We are the first mission to look at the whole sky in so many colors,” said SPHEREx Principal Investigator Jamie Bock, affiliated with NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Caltech. “Whenever astronomers look at the sky in a new way, we can expect discoveries.”

The heart of SPHEREx’s capability lies in its use of spectroscopy. This method separates light into its individual colors, much like a prism breaking sunlight into a rainbow.

By observing the infrared light emitted by hundreds of millions of stars and galaxies, scientists can derive critical information about their composition and distance from Earth. This data will be synthesized into an all-sky map, unlike any seen before.

Rapid growth of the early universe

One of SPHEREx’s primary objectives is to map the positions of galaxies to study the physics of cosmic inflation. Inflation refers to the moment after the Big Bang when the universe expanded exponentially in less than a second.

This expansion left lasting imprints on how matter is distributed across the cosmos today. By examining these patterns, SPHEREx will help scientists better understand the mechanisms behind the early universe’s rapid growth.

Shedding light on galaxy evolution

SPHEREx’s survey of the universe will also capture the accumulated light produced by all galaxies throughout time, offering a holistic view of the universe’s light production.

Unlike studies that only observe individual galaxies and extrapolate findings, SPHEREx will track how light production has evolved over billions of years.

This means detecting even faint and distant sources that were previously overlooked, such as galaxies too small or distant for other telescopes to identify.

Analyzing light stretched across space

Light takes time to travel through space, so observing distant galaxies is like looking back in time.

As light journeys across space, it becomes stretched due to the universe’s expansion, changing its wavelength.

By analyzing this stretched light, SPHEREx will determine when it was emitted and what it reveals about the state of the universe during different epochs.

Tracking water and life-critical elements

A significant mission goal is understanding the distribution of water ice, carbon dioxide, and other essential molecules across the Milky Way. This information will illuminate how these substances contribute to planet formation.

Research suggests that most water in our galaxy is found in icy form on dust grains. These ice-coated particles can be incorporated into newly forming planets, possibly fostering environments capable of supporting oceans like those on Earth.

The unique spectrum of SPHEREx will allow scientists to pinpoint where water and other molecules are most concentrated. The chemical signatures left in the colors of the infrared light tell us exactly what these elements are.

Observations from space telescopes

While telescopes such as Hubble and James Webb provide detailed imagery of individual celestial objects, SPHEREx combines wide-ranging sky surveys with detailed spectral data.

This combination offers a comprehensive approach, enabling a more connected understanding of space.

Observations from telescopes designed for specific sky sections, paired with SPHEREx’s full-sky perspective, will deliver a richer and more layered comprehension of cosmic processes.

Transformative discoveries in infrared color

SPHEREx is expected to complement the efforts of prior and existing space observatories, delivering a broader understanding of universal phenomena.

By observing the universe in numerous infrared colors, the mission will add to the groundwork for future explorations and may reveal hidden aspects of cosmic history.

With its innovative approach, SPHEREx is set to answer deep questions about the origins of galaxies, the universe’s rapid inflation, and the formation of life-supporting molecules, opening a new chapter in our understanding of the cosmos.

