The vast, captivating expanses of the Pacific Ocean are dotted with small but vibrant island nations like Tuvalu, Kiribati, and Fiji. Over the next 30 years, these Pacific islands will confront no less than 8 inches (20.32 centimeters) of sea level rise, warn scientists from NASA’s sea level change science team.

Alarmingly, this level of rise appears to be inevitable and irreversible, even if our greenhouse gas emissions fluctuate in the coming years.

These tropical paradises, home to millions of people, are rapidly being reshaped by the relentless tide of human-caused climate change.

Outsmarting the tides

This sobering analysis of Pacific island sea level rise wasn’t undertaken on a whim. It’s a direct response from NASA‘s sea level change team working hand in hand with the U.S. Department of State at the behest of several Pacific Island nations, including Tuvalu and Kiribati.

And the result? High-resolution maps that depict the potentially devastating high-tide flooding — or ‘nuisance flooding’ as it’s often called — that these islands could be grappling with by the 2050s.

Launched on Sept. 23, these maps present a chilling glimpse of what the future could look like under different emissions scenarios, ranging from the best-case scenario, to business-as-usual, right up to worst-case.

“Sea level will continue to rise for centuries, causing more frequent flooding,” said Nadya Vinogradova Shiffer, who directs ocean physics programs for NASA’s Earth Science Division.

“NASA’s new flood tool tells you what the potential increase in flooding frequency and severity look like in the next decades for the coastal communities of the Pacific Island nations.”

Mapping sea level rise in Pacific

The mapping project, spearheaded by researchers at the University of Hawaii and in partnership with scientists at the University of Colorado and Virginia Tech, initially focused on Kiribati, Tuvalu, Fiji, Nauru, and Niue.

These maps should aid Pacific Island nations in deciding where to channel their mitigation efforts.

Grace Malie, a youth leader from Tuvalu and part of the Rising Nations Initiative — a United Nations-backed program — emphasized the role of scientific data in effectively communicating accurate sea level rise projections.

This information, she stated, could also bolster early warning systems, a primary focus for their country at present.

Predicting future floods

In an unsettling revelation, the sea level change team noted that nearly all Pacific Island nations will witness an increase in the number of high-tide flooding days each year by the 2050s.

For example, areas of Tuvalu that currently experience less than five high-tide flood days a year could see a staggering average of 25 flood days annually by the 2050s.

Similarly, regions of Kiribati currently seeing fewer than five flood days a year today, could be facing an average of 65 flood days annually by the same timeline.

“Everyone (in Tuvalu) lives by the coast or along the coastline, so everyone gets heavily affected by this,” said Malie, stating emphatically, “I am living the reality of climate change.”

Deciphering Pacific sea level rise

Despite sharing the same ocean, sea level rise doesn’t impact all regions in the same way.

The myriad factors at play here, like the coastline topography or how glacial meltwater disperses in the ocean, dictate the extent of sea level rise in a particular region.

“We’re always focused on the differences in sea level rise from one region to another, but in the Pacific, the numbers are surprisingly consistent,” said Ben Hamlington, a sea level researcher at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Southern California and the agency’s sea level change science team lead.

The consequences of an 8 inches (20.32 centimeters) sea level rise wouldn’t be uniform for all nations.

While for some, this could mean sporadic nuisance flooding at their airport, others might find their neighborhoods submerged for nearly half the year. Hamlington further highlighted the need for more comprehensive data.

A combination of satellite data on ocean levels, ground-based measurements of sea levels at specific points, and improved land elevation information could yield more precise sea level rise projections.

But, as Hamlington pointed out, there is a “real lack of on-the-ground data in these countries.”

Pacific islands, sea level rise and climate change

“The future of the young people of Tuvalu is already at stake,” declared Malie, mirroring the urgency and apprehension of millions who call these Pacific Island nations home. She stressed that climate change was not just an environmental crisis.

It’s a matter of justice, survival, and global responsibility. The future, it appears, has indeed arrived at the shores of these Pacific Island nations. But the question is, are we ready to face it?

These maps are available on the NASA’s Sea Level Change website.

