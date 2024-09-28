NASA’s Cold Atom Lab is revolutionizing quantum science in space

NASA’s Cold Atom Lab aboard the International Space Station has achieved something truly remarkable. For the first time, researchers have utilized ultra-cold atoms, cooled to near absolute zero (minus 459 degrees Fahrenheit), in the unique environment of space to detect subtle vibrations and gravitational waves around the space station.

By observing these minute fluctuations in the fabric of space-time, scientists could drive significant advancements in both fundamental science and future technologies.

What is the Cold Atom Lab?

Launched to the space station in 2018, the Cold Atom Lab is about the size of a mini-fridge.

Operated by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Southern California, the lab was designed to advance quantum science by taking advantage of the microgravity environment in low Earth orbit.

At these ultra-cold temperatures, some atoms form what’s known as a Bose-Einstein condensate. In this state, atoms share the same quantum identity, and their typically microscopic quantum properties become more apparent.

This makes them easier to study and allows scientists to explore the boundary between the quantum world and our everyday experiences.

Celebrating a milestone achievement

The Cold Atom Lab team used a cool quantum tool called an atom interferometer to measure tiny vibrations of the space station.

This is the first time ultra-cold atoms have been used in space to detect changes in the surrounding environment.

“Reaching this milestone was incredibly challenging, and our success was not always a given,” said Jason Williams, the Cold Atom Lab project scientist at JPL. “It took dedication and a sense of adventure by the team to make this happen.”

Understanding atom interferometry

An atom interferometer can precisely measure gravity, magnetic fields, and other forces.

On Earth, scientists and engineers use this tool to study the fundamental nature of gravity and to develop technologies that aid in aircraft and ship navigation.

While devices like cell phones and GPS are based on quantum science, atom interferometry offers even more precise measurement capabilities.

Due to its wave-like behavior, a single atom can simultaneously travel two physically separate paths.

If gravity or other forces act on these atomic waves, scientists can measure that influence by observing how the waves recombine and interact.

Physicists have long wanted to apply atom interferometry in space. The microgravity environment allows for longer measurement times and greater instrument sensitivity.

However, the equipment is incredibly sensitive and was thought to be too fragile to operate for extended periods without hands-on assistance. The Cold Atom Lab, operated remotely from Earth, has now shown that it’s possible.

Insights from the Cold Atom Lab

Space-based sensors that can measure gravity with high precision have a wide range of potential uses. They could reveal the composition of planets and moons, as different materials create subtle variations in gravity due to their densities.

This type of measurement is already being performed by the U.S.-German collaboration GRACE-FO, which tracks the movement of water and ice on Earth by detecting slight changes in gravity.

Atom interferometry might give us greater precision and stability, revealing more about changes in surface mass. It could also shed light on dark matter and dark energy, which are two big mysteries in cosmology.

Dark matter is this invisible stuff that’s five times more common in the universe than the regular matter we can actually see. As for dark energy, it’s believed to be behind the universe’s accelerating expansion.

Testing Einstein’s theory in new ways

“Atom interferometry could also be used to test Einstein’s theory of general relativity in new ways,” said Cass Sackett, a professor at the University of Virginia and a Cold Atom Lab principal investigator.

“This is the basic theory explaining the large-scale structure of our universe, and we know that there are aspects of the theory that we don’t understand correctly. This technology may help us fill in those gaps and give us a more complete picture of the reality we inhabit.”

Future of quantum science in space

With this milestone, the door is open for more advanced quantum technologies in space. Nick Bigelow, a professor at the University of Rochester in New York and a Cold Atom Lab principal investigator for a consortium of U.S. and German scientists, shared his optimism.

“I expect that space-based atom interferometry will lead to exciting new discoveries and fantastic quantum technologies impacting everyday life, and will transport us into a quantum future,” Bigelow enthused.

To sum it all up, NASA’s Cold Atom Lab marks a noteworthy advance in both quantum science and space exploration.

By effectively utilizing ultra-cold atoms to detect subtle vibrations aboard the International Space Station, this initiative illustrates that complex quantum experiments can indeed be conducted remotely in the unique microgravity environment of space.

How does this achievement enhance our understanding of quantum mechanics? It not only broadens our knowledge but also hints at the potential for innovative technologies that could someday transform our everyday lives.

The full study was published in the journal Nature Communications.

