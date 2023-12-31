NASA’s Curiosity rover records a Martian day, from dawn to dusk

NASA’s Mars Curiosity rover, a marvel of extraterrestrial exploration, recently transformed into a makeshift sundial on the Martian surface, capturing a unique sequence of the planet’s day from dawn to dusk. This feat, accomplished on November 8, marked the 4,002nd Martian day, or sol, of Curiosity’s mission.

The rover utilized its black-and-white Hazard-Avoidance Cameras (Hazcams) to document its own shadow as it moved across the Martian terrain, offering a new perspective on the Red Planet’s daily cycle.

Communication limitations

The process to capture this day-long journey was initiated just before Mars entered a solar conjunction, a celestial alignment where the Sun lies between Earth and Mars. During this period, radio communications are often disrupted due to solar plasma interference.

As a result, NASA temporarily halts the transmission of commands to its Mars spacecraft. However, spacecraft like Curiosity continue to send regular health updates despite the communication limitations.

Repurposing the hazcams

Curiosity’s Hazcams, typically employed to identify potential hazards like rocks or steep slopes, were repurposed for this unique project.

The rover’s team, anticipating a reduction in its activities due to the impending solar conjunction, decided to utilize the Hazcams to capture a series of snapshots over a 12-hour period. The objective was to potentially observe weather phenomena such as clouds or dust devils, which could provide insights into Martian weather patterns.

Unexpected outcome

Once Mars emerged from the solar conjunction and normal communications resumed, the data transmitted back to Earth revealed an unexpected outcome. While no significant weather events were captured, the resulting 25-frame videos pieced together provided a captivating depiction of time passing on Mars.

Spanning from 5:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. local Martian time, the footage illustrates the shifting silhouette of Curiosity as the Martian day progresses from morning through afternoon and into the evening.

Captivating images

The video, which looks southeast along Gediz Vallis in the Gale Crater, is particularly striking. Captured by the front Hazcam, it showcases the landscape of Mount Sharp, a 3-mile-tall mountain that Curiosity has been exploring since 2014.

The early morning images capture the rover’s 7-foot robotic arm and front wheels emerging from the shadows, alongside a circular calibration target used for the Alpha Particle X-ray Spectrometer. This instrument, critical for analyzing Martian surface elements, is calibrated against the target mounted on the arm’s shoulder.

Unique documentation

As midday approaches, the front Hazcam’s autoexposure algorithm adapts, settling on exposure times of roughly one-third of a second. However, as night falls, these exposure times extend to over a minute, leading to the appearance of “hot pixels” – typical sensor noise that manifests as white specks across the final images of the day.

This unique documentation by the Curiosity rover not only provides a new way to visualize a day on Mars but also underscores the versatility and continued scientific contributions of the rover in our understanding of the Martian environment.

