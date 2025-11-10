NASA's Psyche probe photographed Earth and the Moon from 180 million miles away

From 180 million miles away, NASA’s Psyche probe captured Earth and the Moon. The team used the far view during July instrument checks to confirm that its cameras are ready for the metal rich asteroid target.

NASA did this to test how well the Psyche mission‘s cameras handle faint light and crowded star fields. Engineers call this calibration, a planned test to align measurements to known values.

The picture shows Earth and the Moon glowing with reflected sunlight against the constellation Aries. The camera recorded long exposures of up to 10 seconds to catch the dim dots.

“After this, we may look at Saturn or Vesta to help us continue to test the imagers,” said Jim Bell of Arizona State University. The imager team will keep testing during cruise so they can compare performance over time.

Psyche cameras and Earth photos

The Psyche cameras form a multispectral imager, a camera that measures several distinct color bands, which lets scientists infer surface materials.

Light reflected from a surface carries a spectral signature, a wavelength pattern that hints at composition. On Psyche, those patterns may reveal how metal and rock mix across the surface.

For the July test, Earth and the Moon served as bright, familiar benchmarks. Earlier checkouts used Jupiter and Mars, which reflect more reddish light than Earth.

Beyond imaging, Psyche carries a magnetometer, a sensor that measures nearby magnetic fields, to search for ancient magnetization that would hint at a once molten core. A strong signal would support the idea that Psyche is more than a rubble pile.

The spacecraft also flies a gamma ray and neutron spectrometer (GRNS), a detector that senses energetic photons and neutrons to identify elements, which can map key surface ingredients such as iron and nickel. Those measurements will complement the camera’s color data.

“We are up and running, and everything is working well,” said Bob Mase, the project manager at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL). During late July, the team ran six month health checks on these instruments.

The road to a metal world

Psyche follows a carefully planned trajectory that includes a Mars flyby in May 2026 and arrival at the asteroid in 2029. This pacing gives mission planners time to test, compare, and verify instrument behavior.

The spacecraft uses solar electric propulsion, ion engines powered by electricity for efficient thrust, to spiral outward from the Sun. That slow and steady push saves propellant on the long trip.

A Mars gravity assist will change the speed and direction of the craft without burning fuel. The maneuver uses the planet’s motion to hand the probe extra energy.

Asteroid 16 Psyche may be the exposed core, the inner metallic part of an early world, of a long lost planetesimal, based on telescope observations and radar data. If so, it offers a rare look at building blocks that helped form rocky planets.

If the magnetometer detects Remanent Magnetization, a preserved magnetic imprint in solid metal, that would point to a core that once generated a magnetic field. Such a result would tighten constraints on how metal rich bodies cooled and differentiated.

The imager will search for subtle features in the color data that match known minerals. Even weak absorption features can hint at mixtures of metal and silicate.

Next Psyche photos of Earth

Engineers controlling Psyche captured the Earth Moon frame on July 20 and July 23, 2025, during a routine cruise phase test. The two bodies appear as compact points and the camera labels nearby stars in Aries.

The test confirmed that long exposures do not smear or saturate the detectors. That result matters when the spacecraft needs to photograph dark regions on Psyche.

The team selected targets that shine by reflected sunlight, as Psyche does. Known spectra from past missions and telescopes give a reference to compare against during processing.

NASA’s Psyche captured images of Earth and our Moon from about 180 million miles (290 kilometers) away in July 2025, as it calibrated its imager instrument. When choosing targets for the imager testing, scientists look for bodies that shine with reflected sunlight, just as the asteroid Psyche does. Click image to enlarge. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU

How calibration boosts confidence

Repeated trials let the team spot small drifts in sensitivity. If a detector response shifts, ground models can correct it before the main science phase.

The group runs each dataset through a pipeline, step by step software that converts raw data into usable products, to check for consistent answers.

“We’re sort of collecting solar system ‘trading cards’ from these different bodies and running them through our calibration pipeline to make sure we’re getting the right answers,” said Bell.

By the time the craft slips into orbit, operators will know exactly how far they can push exposure times and filters. That knowledge limits surprises when mapping starts.

Exciting mission ahead

The next major milestone is the Mars flyby in 2026. Mission control will use that opportunity to run more tests and rehearse Psyche’s approach procedures.

Arrival in 2029 begins months of mapping at several orbital altitudes. Each orbit tier trades area coverage for resolution to build a complete data set.

The combined instruments will tie composition, texture, and magnetic history into one story. That is how the mission will probe how metal worlds form and change.

