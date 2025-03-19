Native insects can lead the battle against the spotted lanternfly

The spotted lanternfly has become a growing concern across the United States. Since its first detection in 2014, this invasive pest has spread across at least 18 states, wreaking havoc on vineyards, orchards, and nursery industries.

The damage caused by lanternflies threatens agricultural businesses and the environment, pushing scientists to find effective management strategies.

Traditionally, chemical insecticides have been the primary tool for controlling these pests. However, reliance on chemical solutions comes with risks, including pesticide resistance and unintended harm to beneficial species.

Researchers at Penn State have been exploring alternative solutions, looking toward nature’s own pest controllers for answers.

Their study highlights the role of native insect predators in reducing spotted lanternfly populations. The findings suggest that these natural enemies could provide a sustainable and long-term approach to managing the infestation.

Natural predators of spotted lanternflies

Scientists at Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences conducted extensive research to determine which natural predators could help control spotted lanternflies.

They focused on insects already present in the United States, hoping to identify species that could effectively hunt and reduce lanternfly numbers without the need for chemical intervention.

The team examined the feeding behavior of various predators, including spined soldier bugs, Carolina mantises, and Chinese mantises.

These insects, already known for preying on agricultural pests, showed promise in targeting spotted lanternflies. The research suggests that conserving these beneficial predators could serve as a natural and environmentally friendly method for reducing lanternfly populations.

“Our study shows that several native and naturalized predators can consume spotted lanternflies effectively,” said lead researcher and doctoral candidate Anne Johnson, who conducted the study with Kelli Hoover, professor of entomology.

“By leveraging natural enemies already in the environment, we hope to develop a sustainable, low-impact approach to managing this invasive species that will complement other control methods.”

Challenges with chemical control methods

Current efforts to control spotted lanternflies primarily rely on insecticides. While effective in the short term, these chemicals pose significant risks.

Over time, pests can develop resistance, making chemical treatments less effective. Additionally, insecticides can harm non-target species, including beneficial insects essential for maintaining ecological balance.

Johnson emphasized that biological control, which utilizes natural predators to regulate pest populations, offers a more sustainable alternative.

By promoting predator populations, researchers hope to reduce dependence on chemical interventions and create a longer-lasting solution to the lanternfly problem.

Natural defenses of the spotted lanternfly

In its native habitat in southeastern Asia, the spotted lanternfly has natural predators, including parasitic wasps that help regulate its numbers.

However, introducing foreign species into a new environment requires extensive environmental impact studies and regulatory approvals, which can take years to complete. The U.S. Department of Agriculture and university researchers are currently conducting these studies to assess potential risks and benefits.

One of the challenges researchers faced was understanding whether U.S. predators could effectively hunt lanternflies. Some invasive species develop natural defenses that make them unappealing or even toxic to potential predators.

“The spotted lanternfly’s ability to sequester toxins from its preferred host, the tree of heaven, raises concerns about its vulnerability to predators,” Johnson said.

“We hypothesized that the spotted lanternfly might harness the tree’s bitter-tasting chemical compounds as a defense mechanism that could protect them against predation.”

Predator efficiency in controlled settings

To evaluate the effectiveness of different predators, Johnson and Hoover tested ten generalist species, including spined soldier bugs, praying mantises, wheel bugs, lady beetles, and lacewings. Each predator was placed in an enclosure with either 25 spotted lanternfly nymphs or 10 adults for a week.

The results showed that spined soldier bugs and two praying mantis species were the most successful at reducing lanternfly populations. Regardless of the lanternflies’ life stage, these predators actively hunted and consumed them.

Eight-spined soldier bugs proved particularly efficient. They hunt in groups, allowing them to attack and consume prey more effectively. In controlled experiments, these bugs eliminated all lanternflies in their enclosures within three to four days.

Additionally, researchers found that the predators consumed spotted lanternflies regardless of whether they had fed on tree of heaven or alternative host plants.

“These findings are fascinating because they suggest that natural predators could be incorporated into integrated pest management strategies,” Johnson said. “By conserving and encouraging populations of these beneficial insects, we may be able to reduce the use of chemical controls.”

Observations of lanternfly predators

Before conducting their controlled experiments, researchers gathered data from community science efforts.

From 2020 to 2022, Johnson invited the public to report sightings of birds and insects preying on spotted lanternflies. Through social media platforms like Facebook, nearly 2,000 reports were collected. These observations provided scientists with valuable clues about which predators to study in greater detail.

This collaboration between researchers and the public helped confirm that native insects could be effective in spotted lanternfly control. While anecdotal reports do not replace laboratory testing, they offer useful insights that can guide future research.

Not a standalone solution

While the study’s findings are promising, Johnson and Hoover stress that predator-based control methods should not be seen as a standalone solution.

The next phase of research will involve field experiments to assess how well these predators perform in natural environments where variables such as weather, prey availability, and habitat conditions play a role.

“While these insects could help keep spotted lanternfly populations in check someday, we recognize that their impact may be limited by consistent presence of sufficient prey and the use of insecticides that can also kill these generalist predators,” Hoover said.

“Therefore, they should be considered part of a broader integrated pest management strategy rather than a standalone solution.”

Johnson recommends that those interested in additional management techniques consult Penn State Extension’s Spotted Lanternfly Management Guide, which provides practical solutions for controlling the pest. The guide is available for download from the extension website.

The research was a collaborative effort, bringing together experts in entomology and ecology. The study was co-authored by Sara Hermann, a professor of arthropod ecology at Penn State.

The research is published in the journal Arthropod-Plant Interactions.

