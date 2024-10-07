Natural gas isn’t as clean as we think

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) might not live up to its reputation as a cleaner energy alternative as many people believe.

A new study discloses that, taking into account factors like processing and shipping, LNG’s greenhouse gas emissions are 33 percent more harmful than those of coal.

This finding questions the long-standing belief that liquefied natural gas is a climate-friendlier option, revealing its significant ecological impact.

Hidden truth about liquefied natural gas

This new evidence emerged in a study recently published in the journal Energy Science & Engineering.

“Natural gas and shale gas are all bad for the climate. Liquefied natural gas (LNG) is worse,” noted the researchers.

The team was led by Robert Howarth, a professor of ecology and environmental biology at Cornell University. The researchers set out to uncover the true environmental cost of LNG by examining its entire lifecycle, from extraction to transportation.

The team discovered that about half of LNG’s total greenhouse gas emissions come from methane and carbon dioxide released during its extraction, processing, transportation, and storage.

Coal vs. liquefied natural gas

The research suggests that over a 20-year period, when measured against the global warming potential, LNG’s carbon footprint is a third larger than that of coal.

This measurement evaluates the atmospheric impact of various greenhouse gases, and shockingly, even on a 100-year timescale, the carbon footprint of liquefied natural gas either matches or exceeds that of coal.

Liquefied natural gas in the U.S.

As the world’s largest exporter of LNG, the U.S. finds itself in an unsettling position considering its carbon footprint.

The study highlights that the majority of the increase in natural gas production in the U.S. since 2005 stems from shale gas, primarily sourced from Texas and Louisiana.

But, LNG is more than just natural gas. It’s cooled to a frigid minus 260 degrees Fahrenheit, enabling easier transport but at an alarming environmental cost.

Hidden emissions from natural gas

The experts report that even the seemingly harmless tasks of transporting and storing LNG hide an environmental threat.

Contemporary LNG tankers powered by two- or four-stroke engines might have lower carbon dioxide emissions than older steam-powered ships, but they inadvertently discharge methane into the atmosphere during the transportation and storage of natural gas.

Given the potency of methane, which is over 80 times more impactful than carbon dioxide, even these minute emissions can severely affect our climate.

Methane: The invisible enemy

The research discloses that significant methane emissions arise during the natural gas liquefaction process – nearly 8.8% of the total when evaluated against global warming potential. Depending on the ship, methane emissions from tankers range from 3.9 to 8.1 percent.

“Almost all the methane emissions occur upstream when you’re extracting the shale gas and liquefying it,” noted the study authors.

“Liquefied natural gas will always have a bigger climate footprint than natural gas, regardless of the assumptions of being a bridge fuel. It still ends up markedly worse than coal.”

Given these startling findings, it’s essential for us to reconsider the role of natural gas in our energy systems and its environmental repercussions. The choices we make today will have lasting impacts for generations to come.

Shifting our perspective

These revelations about LNG should drastically shift our perspective. It has often been considered a “bridge fuel” in the transition to renewable energy, but this recent research forces us to question that notion as the environmental cost seems too high.

As we plan our future, our focus must shift towards truly sustainable energy solutions without concealed climate costs or long-term damage.

The choices we make, from our energy sources to our policies, will shape the future. As we move forward, we should take responsibility and strive for a cleaner, greener planet. Liquefied natural gas might have brought us this far, but it’s not the path forward we need.

The study is published in the journal Energy Science & Engineering.

