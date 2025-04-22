Nature enthusiasts are flocking to EarthSnap for plant and animal ID

Nature lovers worldwide are turning to EarthSnap, the AI-powered identification app that can instantly recognize over 2 million plants, animals, bugs, birds, and more.

Built by the team behind Earth.com with over 15M monthly visitors, EarthSnap has quickly gained traction among outdoor enthusiasts looking for a smarter, more interactive way to explore and understand the natural world.

Celebrate Earth Month with EarthSnap

With the official rollout timed for April in celebration of Earth Month, EarthSnap invites users across the globe to reconnect with nature and explore biodiversity like never before.

As environmental awareness reaches a peak during this globally recognized month, EarthSnap offers a powerful, tech-driven way to engage with the planet and share discoveries with others.

With its advanced AI, EarthSnap allows users to identify species in seconds simply by snapping a photo.

The app goes beyond just identification – offering an extensive database filled with detailed insights, a search function for learning more about specific species, and an interactive SnapMap where users can explore identified species from around the world.

A deeper connection with nature

As more people seek deeper connections with nature, EarthSnap has emerged as a must-have tool for hikers, travelers, gardening enthusiasts and anyone curious about nature.

“EarthSnap is redefining how people interact with the world around them,” said Eric Ralls, CEO of EarthSnap and Earth.com.

“With over 15 million visitors to Earth.com each month, we’ve seen firsthand the growing demand for accessible, AI-driven tools that make nature exploration easier and more engaging. EarthSnap brings that vision to life.”

EarthSnap is more than just an identification app – it’s a global hub for nature lovers.

The EarthSnappers Community allows users to share their discoveries, engage with fellow outdoor enthusiasts, and contribute to a growing database of species observations.

Whether it’s a rare orchid spotted on a mountain trail or a never-before-seen bird in a backyard, EarthSnap makes it easy to document and discuss nature with a like-minded community.

EarthSnap is FREE, download today.

Key features driving EarthSnap’s popularity

● AI-Powered Identification: Instantly recognize over 2 million plants and animals by snapping a photo.

● Search & Learn: Look up species by name to access detailed facts and insights.

● Global SnapMap: Explore photos of identified species from users worldwide.

● Personalized Snap Collections: Save and organize nature discoveries in a digital library.

● Cross-Platform Accessibility: Access all saved photos and data on both mobile and desktop.

As Earth Month continues to inspire a global appreciation for the natural world, EarthSnap is providing a timely solution for those eager to deepen their understanding of biodiversity and participate in meaningful environmental engagement.

With AI-powered tools, a vast species database, and an engaged global community, EarthSnap is setting a new standard for how people interact with nature.

EarthSnap is now available for download on iOS and Android. To learn more, visit EarthSnap’s website.