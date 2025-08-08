Nearly 30 million Americans are using weight-loss drugs

Ozempic, Wegovy, and their sister drugs have leapt from pharmacy counters to dinner-table conversations in record time.

These injectable medicines belong to a class called GLP-1 agonists. The drugs were originally designed to control blood sugar in type 2 diabetes, but are now more famous for helping users shed significant pounds.

A survey of 8,793 adults conducted by the nonprofit RAND Corporation shows just how far the trend has spread – and who is feeling the side effects.

GLP-1 drugs gain traction nationwide

RAND researchers asked members of their American Life Panel whether they are currently taking or have ever taken a GLP-1 agonist such as Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro, or Zepbound.

Exactly 11.8 percent said yes – virtually unchanged from the 12 percent figure KFF found in 2023. Another 14 percent said they were interested in trying the drugs, while about three-quarters reported that they did not plan to take them.

That 11.8 percent translates to roughly 30 million adults, underscoring the meteoric rise of medications approved for diabetes in 2017 and for obesity in 2021. Prescription numbers have tripled since 2020, according to IQVIA sales data quoted by RAND.

Gender and age divide in prescriptions

Usage differs sharply by age and sex. GLP-1 prescriptions are most common among Americans aged 50 to 64, with 18.5 percent of everyone in that bracket having tried them. Among women in this age group, the share climbs to a striking one in five.

Men between 50 and 64 are not far behind at 16.8 percent, while adults over 65 show similar rates for both sexes at about 13 percent. Young adults lag well behind: only 3.3 percent of people aged 18–29 reported ever using a GLP-1.

In the 30- to 49-year age range, women at 15.1 percent are more than double their male peers at 7.2 percent. This suggests that body-image pressures or menopause-related weight gain may play a role.

Although overall uptake has plateaued nationwide, curiosity remains high. More than one in seven adults say they were interested in the injections even if they had never taken them.

High demand continues to strain supply chains; sporadic shortages have led the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to list several doses of Wegovy and Ozempic as “in limited availability” throughout 2024 and 2025.

Side effects of weight-loss drugs

GLP-1 drugs mimic a hormone that slows stomach emptying and triggers satiety signals in the brain, but those same mechanisms can cause digestive distress.

The RAND survey asked the 1,262 respondents who had used one of these drugs about four well-known side effects: nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, and the rapid loss of facial fat popularly called “Ozempic face.”

Roughly half said they had experienced nausea, while a little over a third reported diarrhea. About one in five had suffered vomiting, and fewer than one in ten mentioned facial hollowing.

Most users described their side effects as mild rather than serious, though nearly nine percent of all users labeled their nausea severe and more than seven percent said the same about their diarrhea.

Drugs remain expensive and restricted

These statistics matter because GLP-1 agonists cost roughly $1,000 per month without insurance and remain subject to insurer restrictions and prior authorization hurdles.

Knowing who is actually taking them helps forecasters estimate spending for Medicare and private health plans.

Medicare currently covers the drugs for diabetes and, since 2024, to reduce cardiovascular risk, but not explicitly for weight management. Bipartisan bills introduced in Congress could change that and further expand access.

Age and body image influence use

The demographic split also hints at cultural factors. Women in early retirement years may be eager to mitigate health risks associated with midlife weight gain.

Younger men’s low uptake could reflect lower healthcare engagement or simply fewer prescriptions for weight loss in that cohort.

Although uptake has stabilized for now, the survey indicates sustained interest that could push rates higher if costs fall or coverage broadens.

Tracking use and inequities

The American Life Panel is a probability-based cohort of roughly 11,000 people aged 12 and up. RAND fielded its GLP-1 questions online and by telephone in April and May 2025, weighting answers to align with U.S. Census benchmarks.

Because the data rely on self-report, some misclassification is inevitable; nevertheless, the large sample size yields the most detailed snapshot yet of this new pharmaceutical landscape. The FDA is reviewing new GLP-1 drugs that may allow longer dosing or cause fewer side effects.

Meanwhile, researchers are tracking rare but serious complications such as pancreatitis and intestinal obstruction.

Public health experts also warn of disparities in access. High prices and limited insurance coverage may keep these medications out of reach for lower-income and rural Americans, even though obesity rates are highest in those communities. RAND’s finding that interest outpaces actual use hints at these barriers.

Beyond the weight-loss hype

Doctors advise patients considering GLP-1 therapy to review cardiovascular history, pancreas issues, and gallbladder disease. They also emphasize that lifestyle changes – particularly diet, exercise, and adequate sleep – remain crucial for long-term success.

The injections suppress appetite but do not build muscle or improve nutrition on their own.

Just eight years after Ozempic’s debut, GLP-1 agonists have become household names, waistlines have shrunk, and supply chains have grown.

RAND’s new numbers confirm that the medications have reached one in eight adults and one in five middle-aged women, while side effects are common yet generally mild.

As more formulations win approval and insurers reconsider coverage, usage rates could climb or plateau. Either way, the survey offers a valuable baseline for clinicians, policymakers, and consumers navigating America’s rapidly evolving weight-loss drug frontier.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–