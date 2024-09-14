Nearly 40% of climate-critical Amazon rainforest is unprotected

Environmentalists and climate scientists have long emphasized the urgency of preserving the Amazon rainforest.

Contributing significantly towards the global climate-control mechanism, the Amazon rainforest is more than a verdant wonder – it is the breathing “lungs” of our planet.

However, a startling revelation about the world’s largest tropical rainforest has raised new concerns.

Almost 40% of the Amazon – the areas most crucial to mitigating climate change – remain unprotected. These regions are not shielded as Indigenous sanctuaries or nature reserves, according to a new report.

Amazon’s unprotected regions

These unprotected territories are primarily situated in the extreme southwest of the Amazon in Peru, and the far northeast in Brazil, French Guiana, and Suriname.

What makes these parts exceptionally significant in the climate change combat “Those parts of the Amazon have the biggest, densest trees and the most continuous canopy cover,” noted Matt Finer, who leads the Amazon Conservation’s Monitoring of the Andean Amazon Project (MAAP).

These regions store large amounts of carbon, potentially turning into climate-warming greenhouse gases if jeopardized by fire or logging.

Combining the powers of satellite imaging and machine-learning models, the Amazon Conservation team produced a 3D image of the forest, focusing solely on aboveground vegetation.

The analysis has been instrumental in mapping the most pristine parts of the Amazon that still exist. “It really just gives this overall roadmap in terms of some of the highest carbon areas that are important to protect,” said Finer.

Diminishing levels of protection

According to the MAAP analysis, 61% of the peak carbon areas in the Amazon are guarded as indigenous reserves or other protected lands. However, the remaining areas lack any formal designation.

Countries like Brazil, Suriname, and French Guiana show a diminished level of protection with only 51% of high carbon areas labeled for preservation. Peru, on the other hand, protects a higher ratio of its critical areas.

However, certain unprotected regions have been marked for logging, causing concern among environmentalists.

With an earlier analysis indicating that the Amazon held a staggering 71.5 billion tons of carbon, approximately double the global carbon dioxide emissions anticipated for 2022, the need to protect these regions becomes more crucial than ever.

Protecting the unprotected Amazon

The study also revealed that the Amazon absorbed more carbon than it released in the decade leading up to 2022, offering a glimmer of hope for the global climate scenario.

Yet, this is still a hot topic of debate. Some research suggests that the Amazon has now become a source of emissions, instead of a carbon sink.

Without a doubt, safeguarding our environment is not just an option, it’s our duty. Recognizing the urgency to protect these remaining pristine parts of the Amazon, therefore, is vital for the long-term health of our planet.

Global impact of the Amazon

The Amazon rainforest plays a pivotal role in maintaining global climate stability. Often referred to as the “lungs of the Earth,” the forest absorbs vast amounts of carbon dioxide, helping to mitigate the effects of climate change.

Its complex ecosystems also serve as critical habitats for millions of species, many of which are found nowhere else on Earth.

Beyond its ecological significance, the Amazon influences weather patterns across the planet, contributing to rainfall in regions far beyond South America.

The threat of deforestation

Despite its importance, deforestation and degradation continue to threaten the Amazon. Logging, mining, and agricultural expansion have left significant portions of the forest vulnerable.

The destruction of these areas not only accelerates biodiversity loss but also disrupts the Amazon’s ability to act as a carbon sink.

If deforestation trends continue, scientists warn that the Amazon could reach a tipping point where it would shift from being a vital carbon store to a carbon emitter, exacerbating the global climate crisis.

The future of the Amazon

Protecting the Amazon is not just a regional issue but a global responsibility. Efforts to create more protected areas, enforce conservation laws, and involve indigenous communities in land stewardship are crucial for safeguarding the rainforest’s future.

As the largest tropical rainforest on Earth, the Amazon’s preservation will play an essential role in the fight against climate change.

Every unprotected area represents a missed opportunity to secure the planet’s ecological balance, and immediate action is necessary to prevent further loss.

