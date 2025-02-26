Nematodes use chemistry to survive and communicate

Our planet is full of life, and among its tiniest inhabitants, nematode worms play a vital role in maintaining ecological balance.

A recent study has shed light on the surface chemistry of these worms, providing us with an image of how these creatures interact with their environment and each other.

The research could potentially lead to a better understanding of evolutionary adaptations. The study may also be instrumental in countering parasitic infections.

Nematodes at the molecular level

Scientists in the School of Pharmacy at the University of Nottingham have taken a closer look at nematodes under the magnifying glass.

Using a powerful new mass spectrometry imaging system, they focused on Caenorhabditis elegans and Pristionchus pacificus, two species of nematode worms.

The researchers sought to analyze the worm’s distinctive surface chemistry and evaluate how its skin influences its physiology and behavior.

The results showed that nematode surfaces are primarily oily or lipid-based, and form a complex chemical landscape.

Tiny creatures with big scientific value

Nematode worms, as unsightly as they might seem to some, inhabit almost every environment known to us, from soil and water to plants, seeds, and even humans and other animals.

Nematode infections can lead to severe cases with serious health complications.

“Nematodes are an excellent model for human biology and are considered to be some of the most completely understood animals on the planet – especially in terms of genetics, neurology and developmental biology,” said Dr. Veeren Chauhan, the lead researcher for this study.

Implications for human biology

Dr. Chauhan noted that we share around 60-70% of our DNA with these worms, so any new discoveries about them can significantly enhance our understanding of human biology and can contribute towards solving global human health challenges.

“Using world-leading mass spectrometry facilities, we studied the surface chemical properties of nematodes throughout their development,” said Dr. Chauhan.

“This allowed us to track molecular changes in detail and observe how surface chemistry differs during development, varies between species, and, importantly, influences their interactions with one another.”

Breakthrough in chemical imaging

The 3D-OrbiSIMS instrument was critical in this research because it provided an unprecedented level of molecular detail.

As one of the most advanced tools for high-resolution chemical imaging, it enables scientists to analyze biological surfaces with extraordinary precision.

The University of Nottingham was one of the first institutions in the world to obtain a 3D-OrbiSIMS instrument, solidifying its role in pioneering molecular imaging research.

This cutting-edge technology allows mass spectral molecular analysis across a wide range of materials, including both hard and soft matter, biological cells, and tissues.

By combining high surface sensitivity, mass resolution, and spatial precision with a depth profiling sputtering beam, 3D-OrbiSIMS has transformed our ability to study microscopic organisms.

Composition of nematode skin

The study revealed that lipids make up approximately 70-80% of the molecular composition of nematode surface skin.

Furthermore, the researchers found that nematode surface chemistry changes over time, as the worms go through different life stages.

These findings offer new insights into nematode biology and the interactions of these worms with their environment. The results would not have been possible without the power of advanced chemical imaging.

The power of lipids

Beyond their structural role, the surface lipids of nematodes are proving to be central to their survival and interactions.

“Discovering that these worms have a predominantly oily, or lipid-based, surface is a significant step in understanding their biology. These lipid surfaces help maintain hydration and provide a barrier against bacteria, which are essential for their survival,” noted Dr. Chauhan.

“What is also very interesting is that these lipids appear to serve as chemical cues that influence interspecies interactions, such as predation.”

“For example, the predatory behavior of Pristionchus pacificus is guided by physical contact with the surface lipids of its prey, Caenorhabditis elegans, and alterations in these lipids can increase the susceptibility of the prey to predation.”

Dr. Chauhan noted that gaining this level of understanding of the surface chemistries of these worms and how they influence interaction and survival opens up new areas of scientific discovery and could ultimately help in developing strategies to fight parasitic worms and the diseases that they cause.

Future research directions

The findings extend beyond fundamental biology, opening new avenues for applied research in parasitology, agriculture, and medicine.

Understanding the chemical makeup of nematode surfaces could lead to innovative strategies for disrupting parasitic life cycles, protecting crops from harmful nematodes, and even developing biomimetic materials that replicate their lipid-based defenses.

As scientists continue to explore these microscopic yet complex organisms, their unique surface chemistry may hold the key to addressing significant challenges in human and environmental health.

The full study was published in the journal JACS.

Image Credit: University of Nottingham – Veered Chauhan

