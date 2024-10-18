New blood test diagnoses heart attacks in minutes, not hours

Every tick of the clock is crucial when it comes to heart attacks, where swift diagnosis can mean the difference between life and death.

Now, a new blood test has emerged that can diagnose heart attacks in mere minutes instead of agonizing hours.

This revolutionary tool not only holds promise for immediate application by first responders but could also potentially be adapted for home use, offering a lifeline to those far from medical facilities.

Early detection of heart attacks

Heart attacks demand immediate medical attention to enhance patient outcomes. However, early diagnosis, despite its criticality, often poses significant challenges, especially outside a clinical environment. And that is where this new, inventive technology comes into play.

According to Peng Zheng, an assistant research scientist at Johns Hopkins University and the lead author of the study, the team was able to invent a new technology that can quickly and accurately establish if someone is having a heart attack.

A leap forward in biophotonics

The technology is the brainchild of scientists at Johns Hopkins University, who specialize in developing diagnostic tools via biophotonics – a method of detecting biomarkers through laser light.

In this instance, the researchers harnessed the technology to identify the earliest indicators of a heart attack in a patient’s blood.

This is a vital accomplishment considering that heart attacks, which affect over 800,000 individuals annually in the United States, are notoriously tricky to detect early due to varying symptoms and subtle biological signals.

Swift diagnosis of heart attacks

Today, people suspected of suffering heart attacks undergo a series of tests, like electrocardiograms, to confirm the diagnosis – a process which could take considerable time. This is where the newly invented blood test offers a significant breakthrough.

It provides quick results within approximately five to seven minutes and boasts greater accuracy and affordability than existing methods.

Designed for speedy diagnostic work in clinical settings, this novel test presents a promising prospect for adaptation into a handheld tool for first responders or even for home use.

“We’re talking about speed, we’re talking about accuracy, and we’re talking of the ability to perform measurements outside of a hospital,” noted Ishan Barman, a bioengineer in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Johns Hopkins.

The ultimate goal is for the test to be fashioned into a handheld tool capable of instant detection through a single drop of blood, similar to Star Trek’s tricorder.

Science behind the innovation

The core of this pioneering invention is a tiny chip featuring a groundbreaking nanostructured metasurface.

This metasurface amplifies electric and magnetic signals during the analysis process, allowing heart attack biomarkers to be spotted in seconds, even in ultra-low concentrations.

The test’s sensitivity is superior to existing tests. It can detect biomarkers that are either undetectable or detected too late in the course of a heart attack.

Beyond heart attacks

While it’s optimized for diagnosing heart attacks, this innovative technology has the potential to be modified for detecting cancer and infectious diseases as well.

Its commercial potential is enormous, and the researchers noted that “there’s nothing that limits this platform technology.” Looking ahead, the team is set to refine the blood test and pursue larger clinical trials.

Access to life-saving diagnostics

One of the most exciting prospects of this new blood test technology is its potential to democratize heart attack diagnosis.

Traditionally, advanced diagnostics have been confined to hospitals or well-equipped medical centers, but this innovation opens the door for decentralized, accessible healthcare.

The simplicity of the test, combined with its portability, means that remote communities, underserved areas, or regions with limited healthcare infrastructure could benefit from rapid diagnosis.

This test could redefine heart attack care, making accurate diagnosis available not only in emergency rooms but also in ambulances, rural clinics, and even homes.

As the world moves toward more personalized, accessible healthcare, tools like this could become pivotal in reducing mortality rates, especially in high-risk populations or those who struggle to access immediate care.

The study is published in the journal Advanced Science.

