New category of particles discovered in the subatomic realm

Physicists have long grouped the most basic building blocks of our universe into two categories. One group consists of fermions, which include matter particles like electrons, protons, and neutrons.

The other group contains bosons, which include particles linked to forces like photons and the Higgs particle. These two families differ in their “spin” values and in how many can occupy the same place at once.

Searching for paraparticles

Recent work suggests a whole new category of quasiparticles called paraparticles might exist. After decades of thinking we had only two options (bosons or fermions) scientists discovered a possible third way.

They have only explored these proposed objects in one- and two-dimensional mathematical models, but there is no ironclad reason to dismiss their presence in our three-dimensional world.

Dr. Kaden Hazzard at Rice University appears as one of the key researchers behind this study.

He and his colleague Zhiyuan Wang, now at the Max Planck Institute of Quantum Optics, carried out an in-depth analysis to challenge the assumption that no other particle types could exist.

How paraparticles might work

“Particles aren’t just these fundamental things,” said Hazzard at the end of one of the study’s statements.

That comment underscores a focus on quasiparticles, which are effective descriptions of how groups of regular particles behave when they interact.

Quasiparticles are not original building blocks of matter. Instead, they show up as patterns or disturbances in a larger system.

Hazzard and Wang’s mathematical efforts centered on condensed matter settings, which involve materials like magnets and other densely packed systems.

They used advanced algebraic methods to handle the exchange of particles within those tight environments.

Their calculations revealed that paraparticles could develop different rules than either fermions or bosons when they switch places.

“We determined that new types of particles we never knew of before are possible,” said Hazzard at the end of another statement. That claim upsets the longstanding idea that quasiparticles always fit into the same old categories.

Why are paraparticles important?

A person might wonder if these hypothetical particles have any real-world use. In recent years, a type of quasiparticle called anyons has excited researchers looking into quantum computers. The reason is that anyons could help store and process information in more stable ways.

Paraparticles might offer something equally helpful – or maybe even more unusual. Nobody is sure how far this idea could go.

“This is cross-disciplinary research that involves several areas of theoretical physics and mathematics,” said Wang near the end of the published results.

The range of methods used (such as Lie algebra, Hopf algebra, and group theory) points to serious effort in bridging mathematical ideas with physical reality.

Could paraparticles appear in everyday life?

Most breakthroughs in particle physics or condensed matter do not show up on a kitchen table. These paraparticles might appear only under very special conditions.

Right now, the studies point to their appearance in one and two dimensions, like in tightly controlled experiments or possibly in exotic states of matter. It is not clear how often nature might brew up these odd entities, but the door is open for future tests.

“I don’t know where it will go, but I know it will be exciting to find out,” said Hazzard at the end of another remark, echoing the sentiment that today’s curiosity can become tomorrow’s discovery.

For decades, researchers have questioned whether we were missing something in the particle zoo. Now, fresh models indicate there might be more to the story than we assumed.

Future experiments

Hazzard and Wang’s new approach is still at an early stage. It demonstrates that condensed matter systems could host paraparticle-like excitations, which means scientists have a place to start searching.

Efforts to nail down signatures of paraparticles may help confirm that they are not just neat math puzzles. These ideas might also spark a wave of research into exotic phases of matter that never quite fit into existing theories.

“It’s also why you don’t just go through your chair when you sit down,” joked Hazzard in one of his public addresses, emphasizing how particle statistics define the entire structure of ordinary matter.

That principle underlies familiar features such as solidity and chemical behavior. If paraparticles lurk anywhere, they might enrich our understanding of why the world is the way it is.

What happens next?

Researchers may next try to propose experiments that shine light on paraparticle effects in advanced laboratories. Whether they manage to create these new quasiparticles or see them naturally in materials remains to be seen.

Even small hints that paraparticles are real would give scientists a chance to explore phenomena that previously looked off-limits.

For now, the notion stands as a mathematical proof of possibility. It challenges the assumption that bosons and fermions are the only options and leaves the door open for more surprises.

That sense of possibility is enough to keep many scientists energized. They recognize that what seems purely theoretical now can sometimes lead to major leaps down the road.

The study is published in Nature.

