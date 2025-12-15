New clues hint at the origins of Scandinavia’s oldest boat

The Hjortspring boat – a sleek wooden warcraft pulled from a Danish bog in the early 1900s – is widely seen as the remains of a failed Iron Age raid, sunk as an offering after its crew was defeated. Yet one crucial question has lingered since its discovery: where did those warriors come from?

Now, a new study led by Mikael Fauvelle of Lund University brings fresh clarity by looking not at the boat’s planks or weapons, but at what held it together.

By analyzing overlooked scraps of tar and cordage, the researchers have uncovered chemical clues that point far beyond Denmark – and even reveal a fingerprint left by an ancient seafarer more than 2,000 years ago.

What the ancient tar reveals

The team re-examined overlooked bits of waterproofing and binding material – caulking and cords – that had escaped early conservation treatments.

Using gas chromatography-mass spectrometry, they identified the caulk as a compound of animal fat blended with pine-derived pitch. That recipe matters.

In the first millennium BCE, Denmark had very limited pine forests. Pine pitch could, in theory, have arrived via trade. But the simpler explanation points east: along the Baltic Sea’s shores, pine was abundant.

The authors argue the Hjortspring boat’s materials align more naturally with a Baltic origin than with Denmark or northern Germany.

Dating an ancient boat raid

The boat was excavated before radiocarbon dating existed. As a result, conservators stabilized much of the original material with chemicals that now make precise dating impossible.

The researchers, however, located untreated cords in the archives and successfully radiocarbon dated them.

“The boat was excavated before modern dating methods were available, and most of the material from the boat was immediately conserved using chemicals that make radiocarbon dating impossible,” they said.

“Going through the archives, however, we were able to find some original cordage that had not been conserved. We obtained a radiocarbon date from the cordage that returned a range of between 381 and 161 BCE, confirming the pre-Roman Iron Age date of the boat.”

Those results dovetail with previous dates obtained from the site’s wood, placing construction in the fourth or third century BCE.

A boat compass made of tar

Pine pitch is more than a waterproofing agent. In this case, it is a geographical hint. The researchers acknowledge pitch could have been traded but argue the broader environmental context cannot be ignored.

Pine scarcity in Denmark and northern Germany contrasted with pine-rich Baltic coasts at the time. That, they argue, shifts the balance of probabilities toward a construction site somewhere to the east, across the open Baltic.

If so, the Hjortspring warriors undertook a long, planned sea voyage to reach Als, suggesting organization, maritime skill, and intent rather than a local skirmish.

A fingerprint frozen in time

Perhaps the most evocative find is impossibly small: the ridge detail of a human fingerprint impressed in a lump of tar.

During the laboratory work, the team spotted a partial print preserved in the caulking, an intimate trace of a hand at work, likely during a repair.

According to the researchers, the imprint is “providing a direct link to the seafarers of the ancient vessel.”

The authors underscore the rarity and resonance of the discovery. “Finding a fingerprint on the tar fragments from the boat was a big surprise for us.”

“Fingerprints like this one are extremely unusual for this time period. It is great to have found a direct connection with one of the people who used this ancient boat.”

Revisiting an ancient attack

The historical frame remains familiar, but the details have long been elusive. “The boat was used by a small army of invaders who attacked the island of Als in southern Denmark over 2,000 years ago,” the authors wrote.

After the attackers were defeated, local defenders sank the vessel in a bog as an offering of thanks for their victory.

Archaeologists excavated the Hjortspring boat from a bog in the early 1920s, but they have yet to resolve where its invaders came from.

The weapons found aboard were common across northern Europe at the time. As a result, they offered few clues about where the raiding force came from.

Over the past century, scholars have floated several theories about the boat’s origins. Some argue the crew came from northern Germany, while others point to different parts of what is now Denmark.

Pine pitch points east

That long-standing uncertainty is now beginning to lift. “Now our scientific analysis of the boat’s caulking material gives us the first major new clue in over a century,” the authors wrote.

The boat was waterproofed with pitch derived from pine trees – a resource that was rare in both Denmark and northern Germany during the first millennium BCE.

“We argue that this means the boat and its crew most likely came from further east along the shores of the Baltic Sea,” they concluded, where pine forests were far more abundant at the time.

Craft behind the crossing

The caulking recipe itself tells a story of practical ingenuity. Boat builders blended animal fat with pine pitch, creating a malleable, water-shedding sealant they could reheat and patch as needed.

This design suits a light, flexible plank boat that builders could carry overland and drive fast over water.

If the Hjortspring vessel set off from pine-rich coasts east of Denmark, reaching Als would have required open-sea navigation across the Baltic.

Such a journey implies careful coordination. It also requires knowledge of coastlines and currents, as well as the logistics needed to keep a war band fighting fit.

Turning boat tar into maps

What emerges from this study is not a single smoking gun but a converging set of clues. Chemical signatures point to pine, while regional ecology points toward the Baltic.

Radiocarbon dates fix the era, and a preserved fingerprint collapses two and a half millennia into a single moment of human touch.

“New analysis of Scandinavia’s oldest plank boat brings us a step closer to solving the 100-year-old mystery of the ancient boat’s origins,” the authors wrote.

Using advanced scientific techniques, researchers identified the Baltic Sea region as the most likely origin of the roughly 2,400-year-old boat. They also uncovered a fingerprint left by an ancient seafarer in the tar used to waterproof the boat.

Following new clues

Questions remain. Was the pitch traded or local? Can more unconserved fibers or residues refine the chronology further? Might isotope analysis on the tar’s components or additional residues tie the pitch to a specific Baltic subregion?

For now, the Hjortspring boat’s story feels less adrift, anchored by the chemistry of its seams and the fingerprint preserved in its tar.

Together with the date in its cords, that evidence makes a persuasive case that the warriors who rowed the boat across the sea likely came from pine-dark coasts to the east.

The study is published in the journal PLOS One.

