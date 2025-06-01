Scientists identify new CP-As stem cells that trigger belly fat with age

Abdominal weight often appears out of nowhere once people pass a certain birthday. Extra inches around the waist are more than cosmetic, because scientists link them to a higher likelihood of problems such as diabetes and heart disease.

Recent findings suggest there is a unique factor behind this shift. Experts at City of Hope discovered a new population of stem cells called CP-As that might explain why so many older adults see their waistlines expand.

“We discovered aging triggers the arrival of a new type of adult stem cell and enhances the body’s massive production of new fat cells, especially around the belly,” explained Qiong (Annabel) Wang, Ph.D., an associate professor at City of Hope’s Arthur Riggs Diabetes & Metabolism Research Institute.

Xia Yang, Ph.D., from UCLA also contributed to this investigation, providing further insight into how these cells appear and operate as people age.

Vital role of belly fat

Many individuals find that body composition shifts with advancing years. The belly region often carries a larger share of newly gained pounds compared to younger adulthood.

Excess abdominal fat raises worries for conditions like high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 42% of American adults have obesity, which increases the risk of related health concerns.

Visceral fat, which sits deep in the abdomen, is especially troublesome. It can release inflammatory substances that contribute to metabolic imbalances and strain essential organs.

Age-related hormonal fluctuations and evolving activity levels have been cited as possible culprits. The recent discovery of CP-As provides a more direct explanation for why so many people develop stubborn belly bulges even when they maintain the same overall weight.

How CP-As were identified

Researchers focused on whether certain adult stem cells in belly fat remain active in older bodies. They found that these adipose progenitor cells (APCs) do not slow down as time goes by but instead gain the ability to produce new fat cells more readily.

“This is the first evidence that our bellies expand with age due to the APCs’ high output of new fat cells,” noted Adolfo Garcia-Ocana, Ph.D., the Ruth B. & Robert K. Lanman Endowed Chair in Gene Regulation & Drug Discovery Research at City of Hope.

By examining tissue samples, the team recognized a committed preadipocyte group that ramps up fat cell formation in midlife.

Scientists labeled this subset as CP-As and noticed that they multiply quickly in belly fat. Further tests showed that these cells rely on leukemia inhibitory factor receptor (LIFR) signals to spark the creation of fresh fat tissue.

Why belly fat matters for health

Older adults who experience a surge in belly fat often report more difficulty keeping glucose levels under control. According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), central obesity can be a factor in type 2 diabetes.

CP-As appear to strengthen the body’s tendency to expand fat stores once people reach their middle years. This process shifts the distribution of extra pounds in a way that is frequently linked to systemic inflammation and insulin resistance.

Even those whose total body weight does not jump by much may notice extra inches around the waist. Belly fat tissue can produce substances that weaken metabolic balance, making it a priority for health experts.

The health risks of carrying more midsection fat include a greater burden on the cardiovascular system. For many, this subtle shift in body shape ends up creating big repercussions for blood sugar control and cholesterol levels.

Potential paths ahead

Blocking the LIFR pathway is one idea that has come up in ongoing research. If scientists find a way to slow down or redirect CP-As, they might curb some of the most stubborn belly fat that accumulates later in life.

Tracking these cells in human volunteers is another area of focus. Specialists want to see if removing or adjusting CP-As could help older adults hold on to healthier physiques.

Some investigators will look at genetic factors that make certain people more prone to the effects of CP-As. Others will explore how medications might target these cells without harming normal tissue renewal.

Balancing lifestyle measures with medical advances could offer a broader toolkit against midlife waistline spread. Physical activity and mindful eating still count, yet new therapies might address the underlying forces that encourage fat accumulation.

Looking toward healthier aging

Subcutaneous fat under the skin does not always carry the same risks as visceral fat. CP-As appear to favor deeper layers in the belly region, which is why these cells raise so many concerns about serious metabolic issues.

Discoveries about these committed preadipocytes help scientists approach aging from a fresh angle. They see a chance to intervene before extra abdominal weight reaches a stage that compromises heart health, insulin function, and other vital processes.

Medications that target CP-As could be paired with exercise routines to keep weight gain under control. This combined effort aims to improve daily well-being and protect against the damaging effects of internal fat stores.

Research on CP-As is still unfolding, so there is a lot to learn about how they interact with other factors. Identifying these unusual stem cells is a step toward new prevention strategies for people determined to stay fit in the later years.

The study is published in Science.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–