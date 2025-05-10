New device instantly detects dangerous street drugs

A new handheld device is giving drug-checking services a faster, easier, and more affordable way to detect dangerous street drugs – even in tiny amounts. Designed to be portable and easy to use, this device can identify harmful substances in seconds with just the press of a button.

Currently being tested in the U.K., Norway, and New Zealand, the device is the product of research from scientists at the University of Bath. It has the power to detect synthetic opioids and benzodiazepines – two major contributors to overdose deaths worldwide – that often escape other mobile drug-checking tools.

New tool for drug safety

The technology works like a lightweight version of an ultraviolet spectrometer. The device quickly analyzes the contents of drugs and shows not just what’s in it, but how much of each ingredient is present. This kind of precise data could be life-saving.

“Whatever we’re doing at the moment to prevent deaths from drug misuse isn’t working so we need a new kind of service that can be where it’s needed – cheaply, easily and anywhere,” said Professor Chris Pudney, who led the development.

“Our device would support community harm reduction. Telling people not to take drugs doesn’t work, so different strategies are needed. By letting people know exactly what’s in a drug and how strong it is, we can empower them to make safer decisions about whether or not to take it, or to use it in a safer way.”

Device detects deadly street drugs

Unlike older devices that must be operated by trained chemists, this tool is made for non-experts. It offers lab-level precision with the simplicity of a button press. And it’s fast – analyzing samples right on the spot.

The ability to detect drugs in extremely low concentrations makes the device especially valuable. Synthetic opioids like nitazenes and fentanyl can be fatal even in microscopic doses. Having a device that can catch these hidden threats quickly is essential.

Hidden danger in street drugs

Many people don’t know what’s really in the drugs they take. Pills labeled as benzodiazepines might actually contain synthetic opioids, creating dangerous combinations without the user’s knowledge. This unpredictability raises the risk of overdose significantly.

“Now, more than ever, there are serious health risks associated with taking all drugs,” said Pudney. “People may think they have bought something relatively unharmful – perhaps a substance they know well – but the drug they have may in fact be contaminated with a far more dangerous and more addictive substance.”

He stressed that this is why drug checking is so important. This technology gives instant detection that anyone in a drug and alcohol service can use to establish the exact nature of a drug.

Who’s already using the device

The prototype is already being put to use by several organizations. For example, the device has been used to test street drugs during death investigations.

Devon & Cornwall Police, U.K.

In June 2024, the Devon & Cornwall police force acquired a unit to fast-track investigations into overdoses. Instead of waiting months for lab results, they could issue alerts within hours.

“A prime example of this was testing of some oxycodone tablets in 2024, following a death,” said Nick Burnett, a drug expert witness for the force. “The tablets were found to contain a nitazene. We were able to put out a drug warning within 36 hours of that death occurring.”

He also noted that the device has strengthened collaboration between law enforcement and drug treatment services.

The Loop, U.K.

The Loop is the only community drug-checking service in the U.K. with a Home Office license. It has been using the Bath device to check street drugs since 2024 alongside other tools at its site in Bristol.

“We have been pleased to work alongside the team at the University of Bath to explore the use and potential of the device in drug checking services and for the purpose of reducing drug-related harms,” said Katy Porter, CEO of The Loop.

“We share the concerns regarding the changing drug market in the U.K. and [are] working together to ensure drug checking is accessible and available to more people.”

KnowYourStuffNZ, New Zealand

New Zealand is one of the few countries where drug-checking is explicitly legal. Last year, the country’s top three frontline drug services tested hundreds of samples using the device.

“The spectrometers that we use are currently the best tech for mobile drug analysis, but science moves ever on,” said Dr. Jez Weston, deputy manager at KnowYourStuffNZ. “The University of Bath’s new technology could help us help our clients, with better and faster analysis of their samples.”

Association for Safer Drug Policies, Norway

In Norway, where community drug-checking is also legal, the device has filled a crucial gap.

“We use a number of different technologies to check drugs, mostly using infrared spectrometry, which is great for most use cases but not for testing benzodiazepines and very potent, very dangerous opioids,” explained Dagfinn Hessen Paust of the ASDP.

“These substances – unlike, say MDMA – are found in very low concentrations in the tablets people consume and cannot be picked up by established devices. The new device from Bath is helping us fill this gap – it’s very exciting for us to be trialing this new technology.”

Light, algorithms, and smart detection

The technology combines two techniques: fluorescence and reflectance spectroscopy. Fluorescence works by shining light on a substance and measuring the light it emits in return.

Each substance responds in its own unique way. Reflectance spectroscopy, on the other hand, looks at how light bounces off a surface to gather clues about the substance’s makeup.

Together, these tools offer a detailed look at what’s inside a sample. A deep-learning algorithm, trained on hundreds of light patterns, helps the device make accurate identifications.

“Our aim is for this device to support drug-checking services, as a means to decrease the harm caused by drugs across different groups,” said Professor Pudney. “The landscape of drug use is changing rapidly and we hope this tool can fill some of the gaps that are emerging.”

A step toward smarter drug safety

The numbers are sobering. Drug poisoning deaths in England and Wales have climbed steadily, from 4,359 in 2018 to 4,907 in 2023. These include both illicit and prescription drugs.

With this new device, a safer and faster response could be within reach for many communities. And while it doesn’t solve the wider issues of drug misuse, it gives individuals and services a powerful tool for harm reduction – right where it’s needed most.

The full study was published in the journal Analytical Chemistry.

