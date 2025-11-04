New diamond source discovered in Africa by the De Beers Group

De Beers and Angola’s Endiama announced a new kimberlite field in northeastern Angola. It is the company’s first such find in 30 years.

The hit came during an early exploration program that will now expand to deeper tests and lab work. The news matters for Angola’s diamond belt and for global supply chatter.

Why kimberlite matters

A kimberlite, a deep volcanic rock that can carry diamonds, is the main source of mined diamonds. Geologists have noted that such magmas can start as deep as 190 miles in the Earth’s crust.

Most kimberlite pipes contain few or no saleable stones. USGS models show a median grade near 0.25 carat per ton. De Beers Group is heading the work in Angola. The company is partnering with Endiama, the state diamond company.

Many pipes occur near cratons, ancient, stable continental cores. That geologic setting helps diamonds survive long journeys to the surface.

What the first drill hole shows

The joint venture hit kimberlite in its first drill hole into a priority cluster in July 2025. The rock confirms that the target is a magmatic system, not a false lead.

Teams will map the field at surface and below, then log and sample every interval. That work will classify the kimberlite type and guide the next wells.

Airborne data framed the targets, and ground geophysical surveys will refine shapes and centers. Magnetic and gravity measurements are standard tools for this task.

Laboratories will process rock to recover microdiamonds, tiny stones used to estimate grade. Size and shape distributions help forecast how a larger sample might perform.

The return of deep exploration

The discovery highlights a broader revival of deep mineral exploration across Africa. New sensing technologies and better data analytics allow explorers to target buried structures that older surveys missed.

Satellite imaging, magnetic field mapping, and high-resolution seismic tools now give companies a clearer picture of subsurface patterns long hidden beneath thick soil or jungle cover.

For Angola, these tools help reduce environmental disruption by shrinking the footprint of early exploration. Fewer holes and less clearing are needed to locate promising zones.

That approach fits with the government’s goal of balancing foreign investment with sustainable land management.

How scientists read rocks for diamonds

Kimberlites often carry mantle xenoliths, solid chunks of deep rock brought up fast. These inclusions reveal pressures, temperatures, and the depth zones the magma tapped.

Geologists also track indicator minerals, trace minerals used to flag target rocks. Purple garnets, chromite, and ilmenite can warn that the chemistry once favored diamonds.

Thin sections and petrography, microscopic description of rocks, show textures linked to eruptive style. That helps separate crater material from diatreme and hypabyssal facies.

If the kimberlite formed under a cool, thick lithosphere, the rigid outer shell of Earth, diamonds are more likely to survive transport. Geochemical ratios in the minerals test that idea.

Why Angola is back on the diamond map

Angola reopened to major explorers in recent years and set up joint ventures with its state miner. De Beers re-entered in 2022 and later extended cooperation on exploration and processing.

Parent company Anglo American is reshaping its strategy and plans to divest De Beers to focus on copper and iron ore. That move adds urgency to exploration bets that could lift future value.

Angola’s state miner has now bid for a minority stake in De Beers. That interest signals confidence in the country’s long term diamond pipeline.

“Angola is, in our view, one of the best places on the planet to look for diamonds, and this discovery reinforces our confidence,” said Al Cook, CEO of De Beers Group.

What it could mean for supply and communities

Nothing about a kimberlite field guarantees an economic mine. The outcome turns on grade, stone size, recovery rates, costs, and permits.

If results trend positive, the field could support new skilled jobs, contracts, and training. Plans will need to protect rivers and reduce waste at every stage.

Traceability tools make it easier to track stones from source to store. That kind of transparency helps buyers and communities share the benefits.

Even with momentum, new mines take years to plan and build. Any impact on global supply will likely be gradual.

What geologists will watch next

Do the pipes line up along a fault or a broader trend? Structural patterns often guide where the next drill pads go.

Does the field include fresh, minimally altered units that are easier to sample? Weathering can mask signals and complicate grade estimates.

Do early microdiamond curves point toward a coarse stone population? If they do not, the program may pivot to new targets.

Do community plans match the pace of drilling and testing? Social license issues can determine timelines as much as geology.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–