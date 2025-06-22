Traces of a thriving Ice Age culture found in the Blue Mountains

The discovery of 693 stone artifacts inside Dargan Shelter, a high-elevation cave in Australia’s Blue Mountains, rewrites what we know about life during the last Ice Age.

First Nations community members worked side by side with archaeologists to reveal a story of repeated visits to this shelter, even when the landscape above the tree line lay frozen and treeless.

The research team included scientists from the University of Sydney and the Australian National University, together with staff from the Australian Museum.

A home in the highlands

Dargan Shelter sits 1,073 metres (3,500 feet) above sea level. Radiocarbon dating shows that people first used the cave about 20,000 years ago, making it the oldest known occupied high-altitude site in Australia.

Dr. Amy Mosig Way, one of the lead researchers on the project, explained the broader significance of the findings. “This new evidence aligns Australia with global data that shows glacial landscapes were not necessarily natural barriers to early human movement and occupation,” she said.

“Until now, we thought the Australian high country was too difficult to occupy during the last Ice Age. Yet, despite the harsh conditions, our research demonstrates people were moving in and through this high elevation landscape, which is approximately 400 m (1,300 feet) above the tree line.”

A well-preserved Ice Age record

Archaeologists found signs of daily life dating back to Ice Age times, including hearths and tools, preserved in layers that clearly mark different periods of use.

“It was the excellent state of preservation that enabled us to construct such a robust chronology for Dargan Shelter spanning the last 20,000 years,” said Professor Philip Piper, second author of the paper.

These physical traces of Ice Age life in the mountains are matched by cultural connections that continue today.

Indigenous knowledge carried forward

The study began when Gomeroi knowledge holder Wayne Brennan invited scientists to join First Nations custodians in exploring the region’s cultural history.

“Our people have walked, lived and thrived in the Blue Mountains for thousands of years and we knew the cave was there,” said Leanne Watson Redpath.

“It is not only a tangible connection to our ancestors who used it as a meeting place for sharing, storytelling and survival, but is a part of our cultural identity. We need to respect and protect our heritage for the benefit of all Australians.”

It is not possible to identify which groups accessed the mountain retreat in the Ice Age times, but it is likely that multiple groups were connected to the Blue Mountain environment.

“Today, Dargan Shelter is considered by local custodians to represent a family space of high cultural significance,” said Erin Wilkins.

Passing the torch to new scholars

“The Blue Mountains [are] a UNESCO World Heritage-listed site for the protection of flora and fauna but there are no safeguards for our cultural heritage,” said Brennan.

“We hope that by combining our traditional knowledge with scientific research, we can protect these invaluable storehouses of our history for generations to come.”

The project also trained undergraduate students from both universities. Fieldwork formed part of the University of Sydney’s “Archaeology in the Field” unit, giving future researchers hands-on experience while deepening respect for First Nations culture.

Why Ice Age evidence is hard to find

Finding clear evidence of human life during the Ice Age is not easy. Many of the places where people may have lived thousands of years ago have changed dramatically.

Rising sea levels since the end of the Ice Age have flooded ancient coastal sites, while erosion, vegetation growth, and human development have altered or buried others.

In cold, high-altitude areas like the Blue Mountains, preservation is another challenge. Organic materials like food, clothing, or wooden tools decay quickly unless conditions are just right.

Freeze-thaw cycles, rockfalls, and soil movement can disturb archaeological layers, making it difficult to tell how long a site was used or what kind of activities took place there.

That’s what makes Dargan Shelter so remarkable. Its protection from the elements and long record of use offer a rare window into a time and place long assumed uninhabitable.

The shelter doesn’t just hold artifacts – it holds a story of endurance, ingenuity, and deep connection to country that echoes through the layers of Earth and ice.

The full study was published in the journal Nature Human Behaviour.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–