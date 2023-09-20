New Hubble image captures two merging galaxies in Arp 107

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has unveiled a magnificent bridge of gas and dust suspended between two galaxies poised on the brink of convergence. This celestial bridge, a connector of galactic proportions, has been identified within a system named Arp 107.

A joint mission by NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA), the Hubble Space Telescope’s mission’s primary objective is to focus on the lesser-known members of Arp 107. The system, located approximately 465 million light-years away from our planet, holds some intriguing secrets.

Seyfert Galaxy in Arp 107

Prominently featured in the recently captured image is a Seyfert Galaxy – a unique celestial entity characterized by its active galactic nucleus. Dominated by a large spiral arm that gracefully arches around its core, the Seyfert Galaxy is a marvel to behold.

This spiral arm gleams brilliantly, thanks to the numerous nascent stars dotting its length. Interestingly, the birth and luminance of these stars are facilitated by the rich reserve of materials sourced from the smaller galaxy, with which it is on the verge of merging.

However, the wonders of the Seyfert Galaxy don’t just end there. Its active galactic nuclei present a dazzling display, a radiant glow indicative of materials being consumed by the central black hole. Such is the intensity of this radiation that it can potentially overshadow the collective luminance of every single star within the galaxy.

Fainter galaxy is being eaten

Contrasting the Seyfert Galaxy is the smaller galaxy. While its core is quite bright, its spiral arms are considerably fainter, suggesting the process of its absorption into the larger Seyfert Galaxy.

ESA officials shed light on the significance of Seyfert galaxies in a recent statement: “Seyfert galaxies are notable because despite the immense brightness of the active core, radiation from the entire galaxy can be observed. This is evident in this image, where the spiraling whorls of the whole galaxy are readily visible. Part of the intention of the observing programme was to provide the public with images of these spectacular and not-easily-defined galaxies.”

But what adds another layer of intrigue to this discovery is that both these galaxies are constituents of Arp 107. This system is an integral member of the ‘Atlas of Peculiar Galaxies’, a compilation made back in 1966 by Halton Arp.

The recent photo, apart from its breathtaking beauty, also offers a profound understanding of the cosmos, its mysteries, and the grandeur of celestial evolution. As these galaxies inch closer to a merger, the anticipation is palpable – what wonders and secrets will the union of these two entities unveil? Only time, and perhaps further Hubble observations, will tell.

