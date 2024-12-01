New human species changes how we view our evolutionary history

A new study has unveiled a potential new member of the human family tree. This mysterious species, named Homo juluensis, includes the enigmatic Denisovans – our ancient human relatives whose stories are still being unraveled.

The study was led by Professor Christopher J. Bae from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s Department of Anthropology in the College of Social Sciences.

Professor Bae has dedicated over three decades to studying our ancestors across Asia.

Unexpected diversity of hominin fossils

The research ties up some loose ends about different types of human-like species that shared the Earth with us in the late Middle and early Late Pleistocene, roughly from 300,000 to 50,000 years ago.

“When compared to other paleontological disciplines, the field of Late Quaternary (~300,000–~50,000 years BP) paleoanthropology has lagged far behind in synthesizing the degree of morphological variability in the hominin fossil record,” wrote the study authors.

“It is now evident that morphological diversity among Late Quaternary hominin fossils from eastern Asia (East and Southeast Asia all-inclusive) is greater than we (and most researchers) expected.”

Life of the new species “Homo Juluensis“

Homo juluensis thrived about 300,000 years ago in eastern Asia. These early humans hunted wild horses in small groups, crafted stone tools, and likely processed animal hides for survival. This intriguing species disappeared around 50,000 years ago.

The proposal suggests that the new species encompasses the elusive Denisovans. This population is known primarily through DNA evidence from scarce physical remains discovered in Siberia, with a few fossils found in Tibet and Laos.

The connection is largely based on similarities between jaw and teeth fossils from various sites. Though the link requires more thorough research, the possibility itself is an exciting discovery.

New human ancestor species

This significant breakthrough from University of Hawaiʻi can be largely attributed to a new method of organizing fossil evidence. Professor Bae compares this method to arranging an old family photo album where some pictures are unclear or challenging to identify.

The researchers established a clearer system for sorting and understanding these ancient human fossils from China, Korea, Japan, and southeast Asia.

“This study clarifies a hominin fossil record that has tended to include anything that cannot easily be assigned to Homo erectus, Homo neanderthalensis or Homo sapiens,” Bae said.

“Although we started this project several years ago, we did not expect to be able to propose a new hominin (human ancestor) species and then to be able to organize the hominin fossils from Asia into different groups. Ultimately, this should help with science communication.”

Changes in our view of human evolution

The work conducted by Professor Bae and his team helps to unravel the intricate story of human evolution in Asia.

By meticulously analyzing and organizing the hominin fossils from this region, they have contributed to a clearer and more comprehensive understanding of our evolutionary history.

“Thanks largely to a growing hominin fossil record, the field of Late Quaternary eastern Asian paleoanthropology is in the midst of significant and important change that is contributing tremendously to how we view and are refining these evolutionary models,” noted the researchers.

The study not only benefits scientists but also engages and informs the broader public, promoting better science communication and enabling a deeper appreciation for our shared human heritage.

The research makes the picture of our ancient ancestors a bit clearer by filling some of the gaps in our knowledge. The findings are published in the journal Nature Communications.

Implications of a potential new human species

The recent discovery of Homo juluensis and the taxonomic assignment of this potential new human species have opened up promising avenues for future research.

The classification of Homo juluensis offers a new lens through which scientists can investigate the origins, migrations, and interconnections of ancient human populations in Asia.

This finding paves the way for further exploration and encourages researchers to examine the rich tapestry of human evolution, uncovering more clues about our complex ancestry and the fascinating dynamics that shaped us as a species.

Image Credit: Nature Communications

