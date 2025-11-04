New marine reptile species discovered recently is nicknamed the 'sword dragon'

A new species of marine reptile nicknamed the “sword dragon” from the Jurassic period has been discovered in England

A nearly complete fossil from England’s Jurassic Coast has been identified as a new species of ichthyosaur, a marine reptile, not a dinosaur, that lived entirely in the sea.

The animal, named Xiphodracon goldencapensis, stretched about 10 feet long and carried a long, blade-like snout.

The skeleton comes from cliffs near Golden Cap in Dorset. It dates to the Early Jurassic and captures a rare slice of time that helps explain how marine reptile lineages shifted after earlier extinctions.

The University of Manchester stated that the fossil represents the only known example of its kind and helps fill an important gap in the evolutionary record of ichthyosaurs.

Lead researcher Dean R. Lomax, an honorary research fellow at the University of Manchester, led the analysis with colleagues in Germany and the United States.

Meet the sword dragon

The preserved skull shows a huge eye socket and a narrow, sword-like snout. Its teeth were slender, suggesting a diet of fish and squid.

Ichthyosaurs were air breathing reptiles and some fossils preserve pregnant females, direct evidence of live birth, a trait unusual among reptiles. Those details help frame how Xiphodracon likely lived and hunted in shallow seas.

Xiphodracon lived during the Pliensbachian, a span in the Early Jurassic, about 190 million years ago, when ichthyosaur fossils were scarce. That scarcity has left a blind spot in the group’s story.

Finding a well preserved specimen from this slice helps connect who survived earlier die offs with who dominated a few million years later. It links older lineages to forms that became common in the next stage.

Sword dragon’s family ties

The new species belongs to the leptonectid group, known for long, narrow snouts. In the phylogenetic study, Xiphodracon clusters near Hauffiopteryx, an Early Jurassic genus that persisted into slightly younger rocks.

Work revising Hauffiopteryx has documented species level differences across Europe, clarifying how that genus spread and changed.

That context strengthens the case that Xiphodracon marks an early step toward the ichthyosaur communities that later took over.

The team reports small pathologies across the skeleton, including malformed teeth and bone changes consistent with injuries that healed. Such damage is common in active marine hunters.

A dark mass near the ribs likely represents stomach contents, with fragments consistent with bony fish.

The skull shows crush damage and radiating fractures that line up with a bite, pointing to a large predator as the probable cause of death.

How the skull stands out

Several head bones show distinctive traits. The naris, an external opening for the nose, is bordered mostly by the maxilla, an unusual configuration for Early Jurassic ichthyosaurs.

The prefrontal, a skull bone that frames the front of the eye, contributes to that narial opening and bears prong-like projections that interlock with the lacrimal.

Those projections might relate to housing salt glands, which help marine reptiles regulate salt balance.

The post-orbital and lacrimal–prefrontal regions of Xiphodracon goldencapensis. (A) close-up of the right post-orbital region of the skull. (B) close-up of the left narial region showing the wedge-shaped external naris with the posterodorsal foramen formed by the nasal, lacrimal and prefrontal; note the unusual, multi-prong (and sometimes bifurcating) projections. (C) similar view as in B but from the right side, showing the damaged, incomplete lacrimal but with the multi-prong projections. (D) oblique view of C but showing more detail of prefrontal projections and posterodorsal foramen. Click image to enlarge. Credit: University of Manchester

Tracking a turnover in the seas

Paleontologists use faunal turnover, a shift in which species dominate, to track ecological change through time. Xiphodracon supports evidence that this turnover was underway before the next Jurassic stage began.

Leptonectids that thrived earlier vanish from later rocks, replaced by relatives better suited to changing seas. Xiphodracon sits close to that handover and helps show how leptonectids diversified, then gave way.

Why the fossils are scarce

For more than two centuries, fossil collectors have combed the Dorset coast, but most classic discoveries came from older rock layers. The younger Pliensbachian beds farther east are exposed yet have produced only a handful of skeletons.

That patchy record has made it hard to follow who stayed, who left, and who arrived. A well dated specimen with a three dimensional skull and clear anatomy cuts through that noise and anchors the timeline.

The skeleton was discovered east of Golden Cap in 2001 and later prepared in three dimensions. Preparators exposed the skull free of rock while keeping much of the body in its natural slab.

It is cataloged as ROM VP52596, a permanent museum specimen preserved for future study and comparison. A cast housed in Stuttgart provides broader access without risking the original fossil.

With one specimen, researchers can outline unique features and place the species on the tree. More material could test how much variation Xiphodracon shows across individuals and growth stages.

Stratigraphically constrained finds from the same interval in Britain and mainland Europe would also help. They could confirm whether the Pliensbachian hosted a short lived mix of holdovers and newcomers.

The study is published in Papers in Palaeontology.

