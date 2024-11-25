New plastic is soluble in seawater

In the pursuit of a more sustainable future, the scientific community tirelessly works on innovative solutions to confront the plastic crisis. Now, an exciting development paves the way towards a different form of ocean-friendly plastic that promotes environmental sustainability.

The team behind this novel innovation comes from the prestigious RIKEN Center for Emergent Matter Science, led by Takuzo Aida.

The study, published in the journal Science, presents a new plastic variant that is both sturdy and biodegradable with a unique attribute – it disintegrates in seawater.

This means the plastic will not contribute to the mounting issue of microplastic pollution.

Overcoming the plastic pitfall

Ironically, it is the durability of plastic that is its most desirable feature but this also causes its most significant environmental issue.

Plastics linger in the environment for centuries, wreaking havoc on ecosystems, particularly in the ocean. Traditional plastics, which are non-biodegradable, gradually fragment and contribute enormously to environmental harm.

The current biodegradable counterparts like polylactic acid (PLA), while a step forward, remain water insoluble, and fail to degrade in the ocean.

The result is the accumulation of harmful microplastics in our oceans, that threaten aquatic life and infiltrate our food chains.

Recognizing these challenges, Aida and his team ventured into the realm of supramolecular plastics. These polymers, with structures held together by reversible interactions, provided a new avenue for exploration.

By combining two ionic monomers, the researchers created a new type of plastic that displays both strength and flexibility.

New plastic material in ocean

The initial tests used sodium hexametaphosphate, a common food additive, and different guanidinium ion-based monomers.

Since both monomers can be metabolized by bacteria, the plastic biodegrades once dissolved into its components.

The team found that the key to the stability of these plastics lies in the use of cross-linked salt bridges. The bonds in the plastics are not weak but rather strong and stable.

The critical discovery was creating cross links that are irreversible – unless exposed to electrolytes like those found in seawater.

Creation of new plastics

After mixing the two monomers in water, the team noticed two separate liquids. One was thick and viscous, containing the necessary cross-linked salt bridges, while the other was watery with salt ions.

The ‘desalting’ process became a critical step as, without it, the resulting material was a brittle crystal that was unusable as a plastic.

These plastics exhibit an array of desirable characteristics such as non-toxicity, non-flammability, and the capacity to reshape at temperatures above 120°C, similar to other thermoplastics.

Different types of guanidinium sulfates yielded plastics of varying hardnesses and tensile strengths, comparable or even superior to conventional plastics.

The versatility of the plastic suggests that it can be customized according to necessity.

Future of ocean-friendly plastics

The researchers also tested the new plastic’s recyclability and biodegradability. Astonishingly, they were able to recover 91% hexametaphosphate and 82% guanidinium after dissolving the plastic in salt water.

Soil tests revealed complete degradation of the new plastic over ten days, even proving beneficial by supplying the soil with phosphorous and nitrogen, akin to a fertilizer effect.

“With this new material, we have created a new family of plastics that are strong, stable, recyclable, can serve multiple functions and, importantly, do not generate microplastics,” said Aida.

This powerful innovation exemplifies the possibilities of combining science, ingenuity, and a commitment to sustainability. With these ocean-friendly plastics, we are one step closer to a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable world.

From the lab to the real world

While this breakthrough from RIKEN Center for Emergent Matter Science is exciting, moving it from the lab to real-world use is no small task.

Scaling up production will require fine-tuning the manufacturing process to ensure it’s both cost-effective and practical for widespread adoption.

One critical hurdle is how to optimize the desalting step, which plays a vital role in creating the plastic’s unique properties, without driving up production costs. This innovation is a small but significant step toward tackling the massive plastic problem.

It offers a glimpse of what’s possible when cutting-edge science and environmental responsibility come together.

While challenges remain, this new plastic material could pave the way for a cleaner, healthier world of oceans.

