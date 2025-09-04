New recycling method turns scrap cars into high-grade aluminum to build new electric cars

Modern society runs on metals, from skyscrapers to smartphones. Among them, aluminum stands out as both lightweight and energy-intensive to produce.

Recycling aluminum saves enormous amounts of energy compared to mining it, yet the auto industry faces a looming crisis. As the world races toward electric vehicles, the way we recycle car scrap may no longer work.

Cars have long provided a steady flow of aluminum to the recycling chain. For decades, most of that material returned as engine blocks in new combustion engines. But what happens when those engines disappear?

Without an outlet, millions of tons of aluminum scrap could pile up, creating waste mountains and forcing industries to mine more virgin aluminum. That path would undo decades of progress in reducing emissions.

Aluminum recycling problem

The problem is pressing. Electric cars require fewer traditional engine parts, which once served as the main destination for recycled aluminum.

Stefan Pogatscher at the University of Leoben noted that if the engine blocks go away because of electrification, there is currently no sink for the scrap, and it cannot be used any more.

The global impact is massive. Europe alone generates between 7 and 9 million tons of aluminum waste from cars each year.

Without a solution, this scrap risks being discarded or down-cycled, while the industry continues producing carbon-heavy aluminum for new electric vehicle components.

New recycling method

Pogatscher and his colleagues believe they have a solution. Instead of separating aluminum into multiple recycling streams, their method involves melting all scrap alloys together in one process.

Modern cars can contain up to 40 different aluminum alloys, and traditional recycling depends on sorting them. The new process accepts everything at once, impurities included, and melts it down in bulk.

Initially, this produces a brittle slab – one that Pogatscher describes as more like a ceramic than like a metal.

At first glance, the material looks unusable. But his team discovered that reheating the slab to about 500°C (932°F) for 24 hours transforms its internal structure. The once fragile alloy becomes stronger, ductile, and surprisingly versatile.

Recycled material with added strength

The transformation impressed the researchers. Pogatscher said that in some cases, you end up with mechanical properties that are better than what is out there for primary-made wrought alloys.

This means that the recycled material not only matches but sometimes exceeds the strength of freshly mined aluminum.

Such alloys could serve in structural parts of cars, including chassis and frames. Better yet, the process is compatible with existing industrial equipment. This compatibility could make scaling up far easier than previous attempts at advanced recycling.

Still, Pogatscher admits that persuading a cautious industry to adopt a new material will take time. The team is already in talks with manufacturers, hoping to prove that sustainability and performance can go hand in hand.

Doubts related to aluminum recycling

The research has caught attention, though experts remain cautious. Geoffrey Scamans at Brunel University of London described the work as “very interesting” but emphasized the need for rigorous testing.

Car body parts face strict performance standards, and recycled alloys must pass every measure before entering production.

Scamans raised another concern about consistency. Since vehicles are scrapped at random, each batch of material could vary significantly. This unpredictability may complicate efforts to deliver reliable, high-grade alloys at scale.

Challenges in control

Mark Schlesinger from the Missouri University of Science and Technology highlighted another obstacle. He noted that while melting scrap together sounds efficient, chemistry cannot be left unchecked.

Schlesinger said that simply throwing scrap into a furnace at random and melting it down will not produce an acceptable product. Manufacturers will still need to identify and regulate alloy content, which could increase costs.

This requirement adds complexity to a process meant to simplify recycling. Careful monitoring, perhaps through new sorting technologies or chemical tracking systems, may be essential.

Without such measures, the recycled alloys could fall short of industry expectations and stall adoption.

Reducing waste and emissions

Despite these hurdles, the potential impact remains significant. Producing virgin aluminum is one of the most energy-intensive industrial processes, responsible for substantial carbon emissions worldwide.

Redirecting millions of tons of car scrap into high-performance alloys would reduce both waste and emissions.

In Europe, the numbers alone are compelling. Preventing 7 to 9 million tons of scrap from being wasted each year could reshape the environmental footprint of the auto industry.

If the process proves scalable, it may inspire similar systems across other industries that depend heavily on aluminum.

Future of aluminum recycling

Pogatscher’s team has shown what is possible when recycling is reimagined. Their method could offer the car industry a lifeline, turning waste into a resource for the next generation of vehicles.

Yet challenges remain, from maintaining consistency to convincing manufacturers to trust a new material.

The coming years will determine whether this breakthrough reshapes aluminum recycling or remains a promising experiment.

What is clear is that the stakes are high. Finding a way to keep scrap aluminum in circulation could prevent vast emissions and help the auto industry transition into a cleaner, more sustainable future.

The study is published in the journal Research Square.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–