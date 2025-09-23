Amazing new sea creature discovered in the deep Pacific ocean

Scientists know more about the surface of Mars than about what lies in Earth’s deep oceans. Every expedition reveals something unexpected – from glowing creatures to organisms that look like they belong in science fiction, like Chewbacca coral.

The newest discovery carries that connection even further, linking biology with a familiar face from Star Wars.

Researchers in the tropical western Pacific identified a deep-sea coral unlike any described before.

They named it Iridogorgia chewbacca because its upright form and shaggy-looking branches reminded them of the legendary Wookiee.

The coral’s branches shine under the lights of remotely operated vehicles, making the resemblance even stronger.

Star Wars under the sea

The first specimen surfaced near Molokaʻi in 2006, reaching four feet tall. Another appeared a decade later near the Mariana Trench, standing about twenty inches.

The branches can grow up to fifteen inches (38 centimeters) long and sway easily in deep-ocean currents.

Les Watling, professor emeritus at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, noticed the coral while reviewing work from colleagues in China. His background in Hawaiian waters and earlier NOAA expeditions helped him confirm the discovery.

“Seeing this coral for the first time was unforgettable,” Watling said. “Its long, flexible branches and shape immediately reminded me of Chewbacca. Even after years of deep-sea work, discoveries like this still make me stop and take notice.”

Two new corals revealed

The study, published in Zootaxa, described two newcomers: Iridogorgia chewbacca and Iridogorgia curva. It also reviewed existing members of the genus.

In total, ten species are now recognized in the tropical western Pacific alone, highlighting the region’s richness. Even waters studied for years can surprise those who return with sharper tools and fresh perspectives.

Despite the coral’s size, the structure is not a single organism. Thousands of tiny polyps build each colony.

Each one extends to feed, creating a bristly outline that explains the Chewbacca comparison. Seen close up, the colony looks alive at every point, with mouths open to catch drifting food.

Yet these corals usually stand alone on the seafloor. A single colony might rise from bare rock, solitary but alive with activity. The image is striking – an underwater tree standing by itself on a dark plain.

Why Chewbacca coral matters

Deep-ocean corals provide shelter for fish and invertebrates that depend on complex structures. They also grow slowly, sometimes over centuries, keeping chemical records in their skeletons that reveal past ocean conditions.

Scientists value them as archives of environmental change as much as habitats for marine life.

The discovery of new species highlights how fragile these ecosystems are. Mining, climate change, and human disturbance threaten habitats that remain poorly studied. Protecting them ensures both biodiversity and knowledge survive.

The Chewbacca coral also reflects teamwork across nations. Watling’s insight joined with Chinese colleagues’ data to complete the picture.

No single team can map the ocean alone. Each discovery relies on collaboration, whether across universities, countries, or decades of prior fieldwork.

Such efforts keep uncovering species hidden in plain sight, even in waters where research vessels have passed before. Global partnerships ensure those finds are not just noticed but named and understood.

Closeup showing the branches with the polyps out in a feeding position. Click image to enlarge. Credit: University of Hawaii at Manoa

Pop culture and science

Naming the coral after Chewbacca does more than spark headlines. It builds a bridge between science and the public.

People who might never read about deep-sea biology now pause to picture a coral that looks like a Star Wars character.

This connection matters because public interest often drives support for conservation and funding. Humor and imagination can carry science further than technical terms alone.

For researchers, the name also makes the coral easier to remember. Instead of blending into a long list of Latin names, Iridogorgia chewbacca stands out.

Future students and scientists will likely smile when they encounter it, while still recognizing the serious science behind its description.

Chewbacca coral and ocean exploration

Iridogorgia chewbacca is more than a quirky nod to pop culture. It shows how much of the ocean remains a mystery and how science continues to stumble upon the unexpected.

Linking the coral to Chewbacca helps carry the story beyond the lab, catching the interest of people who might not usually read about corals.

The discovery reminds us that the deep ocean is still full of surprises. Each new species changes how we see the planet and underlines how much is left to explore.

Protecting these fragile habitats is essential if future generations are to keep uncovering wonders that today exist only in darkness.

The study is published in the journal Zootaxa.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–