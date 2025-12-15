New Sentinel-5A satellite captures fresh images of Earth's ozone hole

A new satellite called Sentinel 5A has started sending back its first images, capturing fresh views of Earth’s ozone hole. It launched in August 2025 and circles Earth from about 516 miles above the surface.

In just a short time, it has produced a global map of ozone, views of nitrogen dioxide over the Middle East and South Africa, a capture of formaldehyde over parts of Africa, and even a sulphur dioxide plume from an active volcano in Russia.

All of these observations came from a single instrument that looks at sunlight bouncing off Earth to identify gases in the atmosphere.

Sentinel 5A and greenhouse gas

Sentinel 5A carries an advanced imaging spectrometer capable of viewing seven different parts of the light spectrum, including ultraviolet, visible, near infrared, and shortwave infrared bands.

Each band helps in identifying specific gases like ozone, nitrogen dioxide, sulphur dioxide, formaldehyde, glyoxal, carbon monoxide, and methane. It also monitors aerosols and the UV index.

“Sentinel-5 is a very powerful European mission to observe our atmosphere. With its long mission lifetime, Sentinel-5 will be instrumental for monitoring greenhouse gases, ozone layer recovery, and air pollution trends,” said Ben Veihelmann,ESA’s Sentinel-5 Mission Scientist.

The satellite rides in a polar sun synchronous orbit that lets it scan the full Earth every day. This gives scientists a steady flow of data that works alongside the Sentinel 4 mission, which watches Europe and North Africa from a geostationary orbit.

Together, they form a wide system that helps track how air quality shifts from hour to hour and place to place.

Sentinel 5A and the ozone layer

The first ozone map was captured on October 13. It shows a clear view of the ozone layer, including the well known ozone hole over Antarctica. In that region, the ozone column drops below 220 Dobson Units.

The global ozone layer has been slowly recovering since the ban on many ozone-destroying chemicals in 1989. Even so, progress takes time because those chemicals remain in the atmosphere for years.

Another satellite image from the same day shows nitrogen dioxide over the Middle East. Higher levels appear around large cities, oil and gas refineries, power stations and smelters.

Elevated levels are also visible over the Nile Valley. Clouds can block part of the satellite’s view, which is why some areas look less sharp.

A third image shows nitrogen dioxide over South Africa with strong concentrations in the Highveld region.

Emissions from fires and volcanoes

A fourth image shows formaldehyde along the northwestern coast of Angola and over the Central African Republic. The levels there come from wildfires and natural emissions.

Formaldehyde is a carcinogenic pollutant, and because it stays close to the surface, clouds can also interfere with these measurements.

A fifth image reveals a plume of sulphur dioxide from the Klyuchevskaya Volcano in Russia’s far east. The volcano has erupted more than 50 times since 1700 and often sends smoke high above its summit.

Early instrument performance

The last satellite image sent back from early October shows Earth radiance data. Assigning different spectral ranges to red, green and blue creates a false color global map of land, ocean and clouds.

This map helps confirm that the instrument is healthy and working as expected.

“It is exciting to see that an idea we have been working for more than a decade has come to life,” said Heinrich Bovensmann, from the University of Bremen.

This image is a global map of ozone, captured on October 13, 2025. Ozone plays a dual role in Earth’s atmosphere: while stratospheric ozone shields life from harmful UV radiation, ground-level ozone is a harmful air pollutant that affects human health and ecosystems. Credit: ESA. Click image to enlarge.

Global collaboration

Two additional Sentinel-5 instruments are planned for launch on future MetOp Second Generation satellites. Together, they will give the mission a lifespan of more than twenty years.

That long timeline matters because tracking changes in air quality and climate requires steady and accurate records.

Sentinel-5 introduces next-generation technology for monitoring atmospheric composition, building on the success of the earlier Sentinel-5 Precursor mission within Europe’s Copernicus Earth observation program.

“We are very proud to contribute to this important mission, working closely with our key partners – the European Commission, Eumetsat, and our dedicated industrial teams. This achievement truly highlights the power of collaboration.

“We now look forward to Copernicus Sentinel-5 becoming fully operational in the coming months,” said ESA’s Director of Earth Observation Programmes, Simonetta Cheli.

How this data impacts daily life

A satellite observing Earth from hundreds of miles above might sound far removed from daily life, but its steady view reveals things we would miss from the ground.

Sentinel-5A tracks how air moves from one region to another, detecting shifts long before those changes appear in reports or headlines.

The satellite also helps fill in gaps in parts of the world without measuring stations, which is critical for monitoring an atmosphere that is constantly changing.

The new satellite gives scientists a way to compare one day to the next without guessing. Over time, that kind of record shows whether certain pollutants rise, fall, or simply move around in ways no one expected.

As more satellites join the mission, the picture of Earth’s atmosphere will become clearer. Those insights will help researchers better understand how the air is changing as the planet warms and humans continue to reshape the world.

