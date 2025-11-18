Scientists discover a new small lizard species with a wheat-colored tongue

A small mountain lizard with a wheat colored tongue, named Diploderma bifluviale, has been identified in the upper Dadu River Valley of Sichuan, China. It measures about 2.5 to 2.9 inches from snout to vent, small enough to rest in a palm.

The new species was confirmed through genetics and careful measurements after years of fieldwork in steep, sun baked gullies.

The find puts a spotlight on a narrow slice of the Hengduan Mountains where new species still slip under the radar.

Meet Diploderma bifluviale

Male Diploderma bifluviale show jagged lemon toned side stripes, a concealed tympanum, the external eardrum on a lizard’s head, and no gular spot, while both sexes share that wheat colored tongue.

The short body and tail proportions help separate it from lookalikes in nearby valleys.

The work was led by Fengjing Liu at the Chengdu Institute of Biology (CIB). His research focuses on mountain lizard diversity in the Hengduan region.

The authors describe the animal as the newest member of a species rich East Asian genus, supported by DNA from the ND2 gene, a mitochondrial marker used to sort close relatives.

The study documents a distinct lineage and a suite of traits that set this lizard apart.

“This discovery highlights the understudied biodiversity of the upper Dadu River,” wrote Liu.

The finding reinforces how even well mapped regions can conceal species adapted to tight ecological niches that vanish quickly under human pressure.

How the team knew it was new

Genetic tests showed a clear split from its closest relatives, not just a local variant. The analyses used phylogenetic methods, the study of evolutionary relationships using DNA, to track where the new lineage branches off.

The group also ran PCA, a statistics tool that reduces many measurements into a few axes, to show the lizard clusters away from similar species. That pattern held when males and females were tested separately.

Diploderma bifluviale‘s habitat

The Dadu River’s main stem runs about 659 miles, linking high plateau headwaters to the Min River in Sichuan’s lowlands. That length helps explain why its side valleys hold so many niches.

The Hengduan Mountains are a global hotspot for unique plants and animals, shaped by uplift and dissected by deep canyons. Decades of research show that rapid elevation changes drive speciation here.

Diploderma bifluviale favors semi arid shrublands with scattered rocks between roughly 7,200 and 8,300 feet. Males patrol open, sunlit slopes while females keep to shrub shade during the warmest hours.

Across this part of China, related mountain dragons tend to occupy hot dry river valleys rather than cool forests. That regional distribution fits the new lizard perfectly.

Why this tiny reptile matters

The team observed only a handful of individuals across several survey seasons. It also sits at the northern edge of its clade, a detail that often signals a narrow range and special habitat needs.

Its main stronghold lies around Shuangjiangkou at the meeting of two tributaries, where a large hydropower reservoir is now filling. Reservoir impoundment began by May 1, 2025 according to the project’s developer.

Warm dry river valleys can act like islands for lizards, isolating small populations for long periods. That isolation, called endemism, species found in one place and nowhere else, makes even minor land changes matter.

The species eats valley insects and was active between mid morning and late afternoon during June to August. Several females carried three to seven eggs, a snapshot of its life cycle that will guide future monitoring.

Protecting Diploderma bifluviale

Targeted surveys should map the full range before more shoreline or access roads change the valley. Baseline counts, camera stations, and simple road crossing designs would reduce harm for a small, slow breeding reptile.

Clear timing matters too because wildlife follows seasonal clocks. Planning field work and any construction around hatching and winter dormancy would give this species the best shot to persist.

The study is published in ZooKeys.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–