New species of tree snakes with completely black eyes is discovered

A shiny tree snake that is completely black and measures about four feet was recently spotted at a mining facility on a small island off Papua New Guinea’s southeastern coast. Its sleek color and large black eyes stopped researchers in their tracks, and inspired a closer.

This newly identified reptile, named Dendrelaphis atra, belongs to a group of tree-dwelling snakes with a history of murky classification.

It was described by Fred Kraus from the University of Michigan Ann Arbor after he spent time surveying the local serpent population for a broader research project.

An unusual snake discovery

One specimen slithered along old building structures and well-trodden terrain, making the moment feel like a real needle in a haystack. Its strong yet subtle features hinted at a species that is different from the rest of its relatives.

These snakes appear quite dark when older, a trait linked to ontogenetic melanization, where color deepens over time.

A smaller, younger version displayed muted shades, revealing the striking contrast between juveniles and adults.

The setting and snake biodiversity

Papua New Guinea sits in the heart of a region that supports a vast range of unique endemic plants and animals.

The land and offshore islands host incredible numbers of reptiles, as well as other species that have yet to be fully cataloged. The presence of more than 80 known snake species in this country speaks to its natural abundance.

“Herein I examine the taxonomic status of Dendrelaphis specimens from outlying large islands in Milne Bay Province,” said Kraus, who authored the study.

The Milne Bay province, located in the southeastern tip of the country, consists of many scattered islands. Each major island has unique ecosystems that shelter creatures found nowhere else on Earth.

Why this snake stands out

Many members of this genus show lighter tones or distinct patterns. This one shows an almost uniform midnight color, especially as it matures. That difference sets it apart from its close relatives in the D. punctulatus group.

Scientists often rely on scale arrangement, body shape, and even snake genitalia to establish taxonomic differences.

This approach helped confirm that D. atra is a separate entity. The species takes its name from the Latin word for black, which reflects its appearance in adulthood.

Other hidden snake treasures

This black tree snake was not alone in being an unexpected find. Researchers who surveyed nearby islands in the Milne Bay province realized that each large island in the region seems to have its own native Dendrelaphis species. That pattern shows how island isolation can give rise to new and distinct lifeforms.

Kraus also turned up three other serpents – each inhabiting a different island. Experts say it is a reminder that scattered landmasses create pockets of biodiversity that evolve in relative seclusion.

Much about these newly documented reptiles remains unknown, leaving room for fresh insights in the future.

Human-shaped habitat

It is intriguing that the black tree snake first appeared in a degraded setting on a mining island. The site’s developed landscape had buildings, pathways, and other signs of heavy human activity.

Snakes often prefer wilder spots, yet this species was found thriving in altered environments as well.

Papua New Guinea’s island topography makes it tricky for outsiders to conduct wildlife surveys. Rugged terrain, dense vegetation, and unpredictable weather can limit reliable fieldwork.

These factors emphasize the importance of any documented sighting, especially when it leads to the classification of an entirely new species.

The bigger picture

“The Milne Bay province has the richest habitat for endemic reptiles and amphibians on the planet,” Kraus said.

Multiple researchers have suggested that this corner of the Pacific holds many more undiscovered reptiles and amphibians.

That richness shows up in the form of unusual snakes, frogs, and lizards that can surprise even seasoned experts.

Biodiversity in this area supports local communities, influences the ecology, and expands our overall scientific understanding.

Each new species provides a clue about the evolutionary paths and environmental conditions that shape life in remote locales.

Where things go next

The specifics of D. atra’s diet, reproduction, and daily habits still remain to be established. Scientists usually piece together such details by observing the animals across seasons, and collecting data that confirm patterns in the wild.

For now, the presence of multiple, island-exclusive Dendrelaphis snakes highlights the hidden variety waiting to be described.

Ongoing studies may reveal how these reptiles adapt to changes in their environment. Further findings might guide conservation strategies to ensure that future generations can appreciate the region’s diverse wildlife.

Fresh research could also spark collaboration with local groups that have long been aware of the extraordinary creatures in their midst.

The study is published in Zootaxa.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–