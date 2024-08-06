New super-black 'wonder wood' called Nyxlon absorbs almost all light

Nxylon has emerged as a potentially revolutionary discovery in materials science, capturing attention with its extraordinary ability to absorb over 99% of visible light.

This super-black material, developed unexpectedly at the University of British Columbia, is poised to revolutionize a range of industries, from optical devices to luxury consumer products.

The serendipitous creation of this material has led to a new frontier in the exploration of ultra-black substances.

Unlike traditional black paints, which absorb around 97.5% of light, Nxylon’s unique structure inherently traps light, making it a marvel of modern technology and innovation.

Birth of a dark marvel

During the course of an experiment aimed at making wood more water-repellent using high-energy plasma, Prof. Philip Evans and his Ph.D. student Kenny Cheng stumbled upon something extraordinary.

They found that when the plasma technique was applied to the cut ends of wood cells, the surfaces turned exceptionally black.

Rather than dismissing this discovery, the team channeled their energies into developing super-black materials.

Unexpected journey to darkness

Tests carried out by the Physics and Astronomy department at Texas A&M University confirmed their findings.

The material reflected less than one per cent of visible light, thus absorbing nearly all light that it encountered. An entirely new vista of possibilities unfolded.

“Ultra-black or super-black material can absorb more than 99 per cent of the light that strikes it – more than what normal black paint, which absorbs about 97.5 per cent of light, can achieve,” Dr. Evans explained.

Potential of super-black

The applications of such super-black substances are boundless, especially in the field of astronomy, where ultra-black coatings on instruments can suppress stray light, aiding in improved image clarity.

Moreover, they can augment the efficiency of solar cells, and even find their way into the production of art pieces and luxury items such as watches.

Nxylon: The night wood

The dynamic team behind this breakthrough christened their discovery Nxylon – deriving from Nyx, the Greek goddess of the night, and xylon, the Greek term for wood.

Nxylon retained its extraordinary blackness even when coated with an alloy, like gold, enabling it to be viewed through an electron microscope.

Unlike other black materials that rely on pigments, Nxylon owes its darkness to its structure, which inherently traps light.

Nxylon in action

Nxylon has the potential to replace expensive, rare black woods like ebony and rosewood, and even the black gemstone onyx, in the production of items such as watch faces and jewelry.

Furthermore, it’s lightweight, easy to cut into intricate shapes, and can be made from not just basswood, but also other types of wood such as European lime.

Potential impact on the wood industry

Dr. Evans and his colleagues aim to establish Nxylon Corporation of Canada, intending to scale up the applications of Nxylon, in association with jewellers, artists, and tech product designers.

They also envision developing a commercial-scale plasma reactor to manufacture larger samples of super-black wood suitable for non-reflective ceiling and wall tiles. This could breathe new life into the wood industry, inspiring new approaches and applications.

“Nxylon can be made from sustainable and renewable materials widely found in North America and Europe, leading to new applications for wood,” added Dr. Evans.

“The wood industry in B.C. is often seen as a sunset industry focused on commodity products — our research demonstrates its great untapped potential.”

In the brilliant spectrum of color and materials science, Nxylon shines, a testament to the power of black, the strength of wood, and the potential of unexpected discoveries.

Environmental promise of Nxylon

Beyond its innovative applications, Nxylon also holds promise for environmental sustainability.

As the world increasingly seeks eco-friendly alternatives in various industries, Nxylon offers a viable solution.

Since it can be derived from readily available wood sources and produced using sustainable practices, Nxylon not only minimizes reliance on endangered species like ebony and rosewood but also promotes responsible forestry.

This aligns with a growing demand for products that are not only high-performing but also environmentally conscious.

As Nxylon gains traction, it could lead to a shift in material sourcing, encouraging industries to prioritize sustainability without sacrificing quality or aesthetics.

The full study was published in the journal Advanced Sustainable Systems.

