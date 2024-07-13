New system turns astronauts' urine into safe drinking water

Have you ever wondered how astronauts handle nature’s call in zero gravity? Well, it’s about to get a whole lot easier with a new water-based contraption.

A recent study confirms a practical solution to a not-so-glamorous problem of space missions – urine waste management. Researchers from Cornell University have developed a prototype novel urine collection and filtration system for spacesuits.

Water supply for astronauts

Quoting from the novel “Dune,” we remember the magnificent stillsuits that allowed the heroes to survive in a desert by recycling every drop of their body’s moisture.

Who knew that this fantastic idea would someday be translated into reality? Fortunately, it has been, thanks to Sofia Etlin and her team at Cornell University.

The team’s design is an external vacuum-based catheter leading to an osmosis unit. This ingenious system collects and purifies astronauts’ urine, converting it back into potable water.

This continuous supply of water comes with multiple safety mechanisms to ensure the astronauts’ well-being, noted Etlin, a research staffer at Cornell University and the first author of the study.

Redesigning spacesuits

NASA’s anticipated Moon and Mars missions pose new challenges that require more sophisticated solutions. The conventional Maximum Absorbency Garment (MAG) systems have been a sticking point for astronauts complaining about discomfort and hygiene issues.

With missions expected to last longer than ever before, the existing systems, which haven’t seen significant upgrades since the 1970s, are under scrutiny.

“The MAG has reportedly leaked and caused health issues such as urinary tract infections and gastrointestinal distress. Additionally, astronauts currently have only one liter of water available in their in-suit drink bags. This is insufficient for the planned, longer-lasting lunar spacewalks, which can last ten hours, and even up to 24 hours in an emergency,” said Etlin.

Future of space travel hygiene

The researchers have designed a high-tech answer to these problems. This new urine collection device includes an undergarment made of flexible fabric layers, a collection cup shaped and sized differently for males and females, and a vacuum pump connected to an RFID-tagged hydrogel.

“The design includes a vacuum-based external catheter leading to a combined forward-reverse osmosis unit, providing a continuous supply of potable water with multiple safety mechanisms to ensure astronaut wellbeing,” said Etlin.

Once the astronaut urine is collected, it gets recycled through an integrated forward and reverse osmosis filtration system, converting 87% of waste into potable water in just five minutes. Furthermore, the system also provides astronauts with non-caffeinated high-energy drinks, a much-requested feature.

Testing to ensure safe drinking water for astronauts

Everything from control pumps, sensors, and even a liquid-crystal display screen is neatly packed into this device. It’s powered by a 20.5V battery and weighs only about eight kilograms (17.6 pounds).

“Our system can be tested in simulated microgravity conditions, as microgravity is the primary space factor we must account for. These tests will ensure the system’s functionality and safety before it is deployed in actual space missions,” noted study lead author Dr. Christopher Mason.

Extending sustainability with space farming

The implications of this innovative urine recycling system go beyond merely quenching astronauts’ thirst. The potential to convert waste into water aligns seamlessly with plans for sustainable space farming.

By integrating the system with hydroponic or aeroponic units aboard spacecraft or future Mars habitats, astronauts could use recycled water to nourish plants.

This not only closes the loop on waste but also plays a critical role in long-term missions by providing fresh produce and contributing to psychological well-being through the presence of greenery in space.

Challenges ahead

Despite the promising developments, challenges remain in ensuring that the system performs flawlessly under the varied and demanding conditions of space travel.

Long-duration missions will require the system to be robust against mechanical failures and resilient enough to adapt to unforeseen complications.

Furthermore, ongoing research and iterations will be necessary to enhance efficiency and reduce the system’s footprint.

As NASA and other space agencies push the boundaries of human exploration, such innovations will become integral in turning science fiction into reality and fostering a sustainable human presence beyond Earth.

Safe drinking water for astronauts

With the prototype now ready, the team is eager to put this invention to the test under simulated conditions and eventually during actual spacewalks.

Incorporating this system into upcoming space missions could revolutionize our approach to space hygiene.

So the next time you indulge in a refreshing glass of water, remember, astronauts might soon be sipping something a little more…recycled.

The study is published in the journal Frontiers in Space Technologies.

