New understanding of light detection in plants may revolutionize farming

In a significant breakthrough, researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison have discovered where an essential photoreceptor, cryptochrome-1 (CRY1), operates within plant seedling stems.

This finding could have profound implications for improving crop resilience and yield, especially for vital crops like soybeans.

The discovery sheds new light on how plant seedlings interact with their environment, detect sunlight, and decide their growth strategies.

For farmers and researchers alike, understanding these processes during the vulnerable early stages of a plant’s life could be key to promoting stronger, healthier crops.

How photoreceptors influence plant seedlings

Photoreceptors are proteins that plants use to sense light and make growth-related decisions. They play a pivotal role in determining when a seedling should stop elongating, begin photosynthesis, and channel energy into survival and development.

Until now, scientists understood these broad functions but lacked clarity about where in the seedling the photoreceptors acted.

“For the first time, we realized that the effect of these photoreceptors is not everywhere along the stem and that different photoreceptors control different regions of the stem,” explained Edgar Spalding, professor emeritus of botany at UW–Madison.

To unravel this mystery, Spalding, doctoral student Julian Bustamante, and data scientist Nathan Miller used a combination of techniques including genetic manipulation, high-resolution imaging, and machine learning.

The team photographed the growth of tiny seedlings with highly sensitive cameras and analyzed the data using UW–Madison’s advanced computing resources. This approach allowed them to pinpoint how specific photoreceptors influence distinct parts of the plant stem.

Light detection and plant survival

One of the most fascinating discoveries from this research is the critical role of the photoreceptor CRY1 in helping seedlings survive environmental challenges.

When a seedling first emerges from the soil, it uses stored energy to elongate its stem and reach sunlight, where it can begin photosynthesis.

However, sometimes seedlings are covered again by soil due to wind, animals, or other environmental factors. Without sunlight, they can no longer produce energy through photosynthesis.

CRY1 acts as a kind of survival mechanism. Initially, it prevents the plant from overextending its stem, conserving energy and leaving some growth potential in reserve. If the seedling gets buried again, CRY1 signals the plant to elongate further until it breaks through the soil and reaches sunlight once more.

This discovery is particularly significant for “stand establishment” – the phase when seedlings take root and begin to grow. Stand establishment is a critical determinant of crop success, and understanding how CRY1 functions during this period could help farmers enhance the resilience of their plants.

Crops of the future

The implications of this research extend beyond academic curiosity. By genetically enhancing the role of CRY1 in seeds, researchers could develop crops better equipped to handle environmental setbacks.

This innovation could prove invaluable for farmers, particularly in regions where soil conditions or weather events make early seedling survival more challenging.

“By isolating the effects of specific photoreceptors like CRY1, we’re able to focus on ways to create plants that are more adaptable to their environment,” noted Spalding.

“This research not only improves our understanding of plant biology but also opens the door to practical applications that could benefit agriculture worldwide.”

Efficient and resilient farming methods

As the world’s population grows, the need for more efficient and resilient farming methods becomes critical. This study on plants photoreceptors and their influence on seedling growth offers insights that could transform agriculture by enabling the creation of crops better suited to handle environmental challenges.

By enhancing photoreceptor functions, particularly CRY1, scientists could engineer seeds that help plants recover from obstacles like being buried under soil. This innovation has the potential to increase yields, reduce crop losses, and provide a stable food supply, benefiting both farmers and consumers.

The research demonstrates the power of combining advanced genetic editing, machine learning, and traditional plant biology. It showcases how understanding plant-environment interactions can help develop crops that not only survive but thrive under adverse conditions.

The findings could pave the way for a future where agriculture is more sustainable, adaptable, and capable of meeting global food demands.

The study is published in the journal Current Biology.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–