New Zealand’s 'walking tree': The final remains of a lost forest

Few sights can be as awe-inspiring as New Zealand’s legendary “walking tree,” a towering ancient giant that stands like a sentinel from a fantasy world.

This extraordinary tree remains unmatched, as though it has stepped right out of the imagination of J.R.R. Tolkien, author of The Lord of the Rings.

Champion of the forest

The “walking tree” is no ordinary one. It recently won the title of New Zealand’s Tree of the Year with ease, claiming 42% of the public vote and leaving five other finalists behind. The contest was organized by the New Zealand Arboricultural Association.

The tree that seems to be on a stroll is not just unique in its appearance; it carries a rich legacy that stretches back centuries.

Journey of the walking tree

The tree – a northern rātā (Metrosideros robusta) – has its roots on the west coast of South Island, near Karamea.

Reaching heights of up to 105 feet (equal to a seven-story building), it exists as a remarkable symbol of nature’s ingenuity and endurance. The tree stands by a cemetery, the lone survivor of a forest that was cleared about 150 years ago.

Brad Cadwallader, organizer of the Tree of the Year competition, told Radio New Zealand that during the voting, the walking tree “strode out into the lead right from the very start.”

“The farming family back then clearly thought it was special because they left it,” noted Cadwallader.

This tree has been described as an “exceptional feature” and a “prime example of the remarkable trees that we, as New Zealanders, are fortunate to experience,” said NZ Arb president Richie Hill in a statement.

A tale of growth and survival

Northern rātā trees are epiphytes, a type of tree that starts growing on the surface of a host tree before growing aerial roots that reach to the ground.

This walking tree likely lived, initially, high up in the canopy of its host, surviving on air and rainwater before it finally grounded itself.

Its unusual root layout is probably due to how it grew around its host tree, which probably died off centuries ago.

“That host tree has now gone,” said Cadwallader. “Maybe the tree was either very, very big, or there may have been another tree that fell and lent against the host tree, and that’s why the roots have split near the ground and given it that walking appearance.”

Plight of the northern rātā

Unfortunately, the majestic northern rātā is under significant threat. Once common in New Zealand’s forests, these trees are now listed as nationally vulnerable.

Multiple factors, such as deforestation and the invasive common brushtail possums, which wreak havoc by devouring the leaves and gnawing at the roots, pose significant threats.

The trees face danger from hybridization with the closely related pōhutukawa trees. They are also susceptible to myrtle rust, a pathogenic fungus that is native to South America but was detected in New Zealand for the first time in 2017.

As we appreciate the beauty and uniqueness of the “walking tree,” it’s crucial to take note of the environmental challenges these giants face. Although the trees are evidence of nature’s resilience, they also serve as a stark reminder of our responsibility to protect and preserve them.

Cultural and ecological legacy of the walking tree

The walking tree is more than just a botanical marvel; it serves as a living emblem of New Zealand’s deep connection to its natural world.

For the indigenous Māori people, trees like the northern rātā are taonga, or treasures, woven into cultural myths, rituals, and traditions.

The rātā, with its crimson flowers, is often associated with strength, endurance, and renewal – qualities that are certainly epitomized by this lone survivor near Karamea.

Ecologically, the northern rātā plays a critical role in its environment. Its towering canopy provides shelter and sustenance for native birds like the tūī and kererū, while its roots stabilize the soil and prevent erosion.

The walking tree, standing alone and surrounded by cleared land, reminds us of what has been lost – and what still needs to be preserved.

As New Zealanders rally around this extraordinary tree, it becomes a symbol of hope and a call to action for conservation efforts.

Protecting such iconic species ensures that future generations will not only learn about them in stories but also experience their majesty firsthand.

