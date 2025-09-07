Newly discovered marsupial species is already extinct

Australia holds secrets beneath its soil. Some remain buried for millennia, waiting for discovery. Cave fossils reveal traces of animals that once called this land home.

But sometimes, the truth arrives too late. A new marsupial species has been identified, and it is already gone.

Scientists from Curtin University, the Western Australian Museum, and Murdoch University pieced together the evidence. They examined fossils from the Nullarbor and southwest Australia.

The study revealed a previously unknown bettong and two new subspecies of woylie, a small kangaroo relative still clinging to survival. The findings highlight both the richness of Australia’s biodiversity and the fragility of its remaining wildlife.

Woylies are critically endangered

Woylies are tiny but powerful. They dig constantly in search of underground fungi, their favorite food. In doing so, they turn over tons of soil every year. This endless digging spreads spores, refreshes the soil, and keeps ecosystems alive.

Despite their impact, woylies are in trouble. Habitat destruction and predators have reduced their numbers. They are now critically endangered. Conservation teams move them across reserves, making them the most translocated mammal in Australia. Survival is the only goal.

Each relocation represents both hope and desperation, a reminder that these animals cannot yet stand alone. Without protection, their role in shaping healthy landscapes could vanish entirely.

Two living subspecies of woylies

The research revealed more than anyone expected. Lead author Jake Newman-Martin, a PhD student at Curtin, explained the significance of the study. He noted that woylies are critically endangered marsupials that have been the focus of conservation efforts for decades.

“In this new research, we’ve named a completely new species based on fossil material, and two new subspecies of woylies for the first time. Sadly, many of them have become extinct before we’ve even been aware of them,” said Newman-Martin.

“Our results split the critically endangered woylie into two living subspecies, which is very important for conservation when we’re considering breeding and translocation initiatives to increase the size and fitness of populations.”

This means conservationists must adjust their work. Breeding programs now need to preserve the differences between subspecies, not just save numbers.

Fossil evidence of woylies

To reach these findings, the team measured fossils in collections across the country. They studied skulls and bones that had been left unexplored in detail. Some specimens came from overseas museums in London and Oxford. Each piece offered new information.

Study co-author Kenny Travouillon from the Western Australian Museum explained the process.

“This research confirmed several distinct species and expanded the known diversity of woylies by measuring skull and body fossil material that had previously not been looked at in detail,” Dr. Travouillon said.

“What we’ve found through this research tells us that examining fossils alongside genetic tools could offer significant insights that may help conservation efforts of this critically endangered native species.”

More than a name

The new Nullarbor species has been described scientifically as Bettongia haoucharae. But researchers are not stopping there. They are now working with Indigenous communities to choose a name that reflects cultural knowledge.

This matters because “woylie” itself is a Noongar word, tied to the language and land where these animals lived. Giving the species a name shaped through collaboration ensures it carries more than scientific meaning. It becomes a recognition of people, place, and tradition, linking modern research with cultural heritage.

This step highlights how science and community can move together, giving discoveries a deeper and shared significance.

Broader implications of the study

The discovery adds to our scientific knowledge, but also highlights a painful truth: a species recognized only after it vanished. That harsh reality demonstrates how critical it is to protect the survivors.

Woylies still survive, but they remain on the edge. Their numbers are small, their habitats fragmented, and threats from predators continue. Understanding their diversity helps guide conservation, but action will decide their future.

Research alone cannot save them. What matters is how quickly conservation measures are put in place and how strongly communities and governments support those efforts.

The study is published in the journal Zootaxa.

