NOAA alert: Strong geomagnetic storm warning issued due to strong solar flare

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC), a key division of the National Weather Service, is currently keeping a close eye on the Sun following several significant solar events. These events have led to concerns about a strong geomagnetic storm, prompting the issuance of a Geomagnetic Storm Watch.

November 28 solar flare and CME

On November 27 and 28, the Sun experienced several coronal mass ejections (CMEs), which are massive bursts of solar wind and magnetic fields rising above the solar corona or being released into space. These CMEs have triggered a flurry of activities and observations by space weather experts.

A notable solar flare was detected on November 28 at 2:50pm EST. This event originated from Region 3500, a moderately complex sunspot group located near the Sun’s central meridian. The flare was associated with the fourth full halo CME observed during this period.

Interestingly, the fourth CME is moving at an accelerated pace compared to the previous ones. This increase in speed is attributed to the earlier CMEs clearing a path through the solar wind. It is anticipated that this CME will merge with two of the three earlier CMEs, with an expected arrival at Earth between the night of November 30 and December 1.

Impact from geomagnetic storm

SWPC forecasters are vigilantly monitoring the situation using NOAA’s DSCOVR satellite, which provides real-time data on solar winds. This information is crucial for understanding the strength and timing of the anticipated geomagnetic storm.

Geomagnetic storms are known to affect infrastructure both in near-Earth orbit and on the Earth’s surface. These impacts can include disruptions to communications, the electric power grid, navigation systems, radio frequencies, and satellite operations. Such storms are a significant concern for industries and services reliant on these technologies.

High auroral activity expected

An interesting and visually stunning consequence of geomagnetic storms is the aurora, commonly known as the Northern or Southern Lights. This storm has the potential to drive the aurora further south from its usual position above the polar regions.

If weather conditions are favorable, auroras may be visible across the U.S. Northern Tier and upper Midwest from Illinois to Oregon. Residents in these areas are encouraged to check NOAA’s latest aurora forecast for the best chance of witnessing this natural phenomenon.

NOAA’s SWPC continues to monitor these solar events closely, providing updates and forecasts. As the situation evolves, they will offer guidance on the potential impacts of the geomagnetic storm. The public and relevant industries are advised to stay informed and prepared for any disruptions that may occur.

