Nordic diet may be the secret to a longer, healthier life

Every meal tells a story. It reflects culture, habits, and even family traditions. But scientists are asking bigger questions about food. Can the right diet help people live longer? Can it also reduce pressure on the planet?

In the Nordic region, health officials believe both are possible. Their guidelines, introduced in 2023, combine nutrition advice with environmental responsibility. Unlike many diets, these recommendations weren’t made just to cut calories. They were shaped to protect human health and climate stability together.

Now researchers at Aarhus University have tested whether following these rules actually changes outcomes. Their study connects food choices with life expectancy and reveals results that may interest people far beyond Scandinavia.

Diet shaped by sustainability

The Nordic guidelines are straightforward. They call for less red meat and added sugar. They highlight whole grains, legumes, fish, and low-fat dairy instead.

The idea is not strict restriction but balance. A diet that works for the body should also work for the environment.

This philosophy formed the basis for the study led by Associate Professor Christina Dahm and Ph.D. student Anne Bak Mørch. Their research examined whether people who embraced these habits lived longer. The answer, based on years of collected data, is yes.

Mortality rates drop with diet

“Our study shows that among middle-aged Swedish men and women who follow the guidelines, mortality is 23 percent lower compared with those who do not – even when factors such as education, income, and physical activity are taken into account,” said Dahm.

The study also reveals lower mortality from cancer and cardiovascular disease among those who are best at adhering to the guidelines.

That conclusion comes from decades of information. Over 76,000 Swedish people took part in two major population studies: the Swedish Mammography Cohort and the Cohort of Swedish Men.

Since 1997, these participants have reported what they eat and how they live. Few studies capture lifestyle details across such long periods.

Nordic diet and longevity

By comparing these records, the Aarhus team could connect diet quality with health outcomes.

They found that those who followed the Nordic advice most closely lived longer and faced fewer deaths from cancer and heart disease. Even after adjusting for income, education, or exercise levels, the results stayed strong.

This makes the findings especially important. They suggest that diet alone can shift health outcomes in ways that go beyond social or economic background. The link between what goes on a plate and how long people live becomes difficult to ignore.

Benefits beyond the individual

“Our results are relevant across the Nordic and Baltic countries, since national dietary guidelines are based on the Nordic Nutrition Recommendations,” said Dahm. “We show that following the guidelines as a whole benefits public health.”

“But our results also go further: because the recommendations take into account both nutritional value and climate impact, our research demonstrates that a sustainable Nordic diet benefits public health and the climate.”

Here, the message shifts from private kitchens to public policy. The Nordic diet might not just extend lives; it could serve as a model for global strategies. Nations that redesign diets with both health and climate in mind could see gains on two fronts.

Sustainable eating cuts carbon

Food choices matter for the planet. Nearly 30 percent of greenhouse gas emissions come from food production and consumption.

Raising livestock, overusing resources, and wasting food all contribute to the problem. The Nordic guidelines directly address this by promoting foods with lower environmental footprints.

Until now, no study had examined whether these climate-friendly choices also improved health. The Aarhus findings show that sustainable diets can align with longevity. People do not have to sacrifice their health for the sake of the planet – the two can move together in the same direction.

Diet proven safe and sustainable

“The study confirms that we can follow a Nordic diet to improve both our health and the climate – at least when it comes to preventing premature death,” said Dahm.

This confirmation matters. It suggests that governments can confidently promote diets designed for sustainability without fear of negative health outcomes.

For individuals, it provides reassurance that cutting meat and sugar while favoring grains, legumes, and fish may protect both body and environment.

Future studies may reveal more

The study focused on mortality, but diet touches many other conditions. Can the Nordic approach reduce obesity rates? Does it lower the risk of type 2 diabetes? What about additional heart problems or cancers not captured here?

Dahm and her team plan to investigate these questions in future work. Their goal is to see whether the Nordic diet protects against more chronic diseases. If so, the case for linking health and sustainability through food will become even stronger.

Nordic eating shows the way

For now, the message is clear. The Nordic example shows that it is possible to design guidelines that extend lives and cut emissions at the same time.

Food becomes more than a private choice; it becomes part of a collective path toward healthier societies and a safer climate.

Every plate carries weight. Choosing foods that protect both human health and the planet may be one of the most powerful decisions individuals can make.

The study is published in the Journal of Nutrition.

