Nuclear fusion milestone brings clean energy closer to reality

For decades, researchers have pursued nuclear fusion as a potential solution for cleaner and longer-lasting energy. They have struggled to keep the process stable because it requires absurdly high temperatures and precise control.

The team operating the tokamak in southern France recently managed to hold plasma for 22 minutes (1,337 seconds), surpassing a previous record set in China.

Dr. Anne-Isabelle Etienvre from the French Atomic Energy Commission (CEA) leads this scientific push toward more reliable fusion conditions.

Stable fusion plasma is key to clean energy

This form of energy creation involves fusing light atomic nuclei to release heat. Particles need temperatures above 100 million degrees Celsius (over 1.8 million degrees Fahrenheit) for that reaction to happen effectively, according to data from the International Atomic Energy Agency.

At such high heat levels, atoms collide at dizzying speeds. If magnetic fields or other factors become imbalanced, the plasma can cool or leak from the magnetic confinement.

Tokamaks, which are doughnut-shaped devices that confine charged particles, aim to keep plasma hot and stable. Their success hinges on precise control of electromagnetic forces within the chamber.

Significance of the 22-minute record

Holding plasma in a steady condition for over 22 minutes suggests a major step in controlling runaway heat. Once disruptions occur, the efficiency of fusion reactors plummets.

“Experiments will continue with increased power,” said Dr. Etienvre. This short statement offers a glimpse into the plan for stretching stable reactions to longer durations and higher temperatures.

Experts from multiple countries collaborate at the site in southern France. This record comes as a welcome sign that even more complex goals could be on the horizon.

Fusion plasma beats fission

Fission, which splits atoms, produces energy in current nuclear power plants but creates long-lived waste. By contrast, fusion unites hydrogen nuclei, generating helium and fewer radioactive by-products.

Costs and engineering hurdles have slowed progress in commercial fusion power. Yet many see it as a promising road to net-zero emissions, a target emphasized in climate reports by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

Some refer to fusion as a nearly endless energy resource because it draws on hydrogen, the most common element in the universe. This potential drives international projects dedicated to refining each design step.

Advancing fusion plasma research

A joint project known as ITER (International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor) unites China, the European Union, India, Japan, South Korea, Russia, and the United States. It is currently under construction in southern France and aims to be the largest tokamak in history.

Although ITER’s initial completion date has shifted multiple times, researchers remain optimistic about testing full-scale fusion. Funding from each participating nation underscores its global importance for future clean power.

Success in smaller tokamaks helps iron out design concerns ahead of ITER’s launch. By the time ITER operates, any proven methods for extending plasma stability can be integrated into its larger system.

Taking aim at energy output

Laboratories around the world are racing to produce net energy gain. A successful reactor must generate more energy than it consumes during plasma heating and containment.

High temperatures and advanced magnets have brought partial victories. In January 2022, Europe’s Joint European Torus achieved 59 megajoules of sustained fusion energy, showing how incremental progress can stack up.

Yet the gap remains in scaling those successes from seconds to minutes, and from modest power to a more commercially viable level. The 22-minute mark is a nudge in the right direction.

Clean energy breakthroughs

Some groups outside fusion are also pioneering fresh ideas for reducing fossil fuel dependence. A team at Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden has experimented with storing solar power in a molecular liquid for up to 18 years.

Battery technology has seen continued improvements, although costs can still be high for widespread household adoption. Bolstering solar, wind, and potential fusion solutions could eventually diversify global energy sources.

Next steps in France

Scientists plan to stretch plasma durations further while holding on to higher temperatures. Some hope to manage stable reactions for several hours, which would bring reactors closer to real-world energy demands.

Researchers are also focused on avoiding contamination inside the reaction chamber. Even minor impurities can hinder the delicate environment needed for fusion to thrive.

Each new record is seen as an affirmation that design choices and materials are improving. With each challenge solved, a future powered by fusion becomes less far-fetched.

Fusion power and a cleaner future

As climate concerns mount, breakthroughs in controlling extreme temperatures and particle flow take on new urgency. Long-term sustainability relies on innovation that provides abundant power without worsening pollution.

The French accomplishment offers a flicker of optimism. Once a full-scale reactor can run stably and produce excess energy, a new chapter in energy might begin.

Global dependence on fossil fuels will not end overnight, yet practical milestones like this encourage continued support for research into complex systems such as tokamaks.

Humanity’s quest for stable, clean energy has persisted for generations. The long fight to perfect fusion could reward everyone if future devices replicate and expand upon this 22-minute feat.

