Obsession with eating 'clean' might result in eating disorders

As the new year approaches, millions prepare to adopt healthier eating habits. However, experts warn that this well-intentioned shift towards “clean” eating can sometimes go too far, leading to a dangerous obsession known as orthorexia nervosa.

Researchers, including those from Semmelweis University in Hungary, caution that overly restrictive “clean eating” diets can result in physical malnutrition and severe mental health issues.

Allure of clean eating

In recent years, clean eating has become synonymous with health and discipline. For many, this lifestyle promises physical vitality and mental clarity.

Yet, a survey conducted by Semmelweis University of 179 female fashion models revealed that over one-third showed symptoms of orthorexia nervosa – an unhealthy fixation on eating only “pure” foods. Alarmingly, about one-fifth of the control group, comprising students, exhibited similar tendencies.

Orthorexia nervosa manifests when an individual’s dedication to healthy eating disrupts their daily life. Warning signs include avoiding social gatherings, such as family meals or holiday celebrations, due to dietary restrictions.

People with this condition often experience stress when their eating routines are disrupted and may suffer from physical symptoms like hair loss, brittle nails, and chronic fatigue.

Risks of restrictive diets

Dr. Nikolett Bogar of Semmelweis University emphasizes the dangers of such restrictive diets.

“If someone eats only certain types of food – for example, fish, vegetables, green foods, raw items, or exclusively carbohydrate-free dishes – they can just as easily develop nutrient deficiencies as those with eating disorders,” said Dr. Bogar. “They don’t consume enough vitamins, minerals, protein or carbohydrates.”

The obsession with food quality over quantity is particularly concerning. While prioritizing healthy foods is important, it often leads to nutritionally inadequate diets. Severe cases of orthorexia nervosa can even escalate to clinical eating disorders, such as anorexia or bulimia.

A growing trend of clean eating

The research highlighted a startling reality: 90% of participants reported aspiring to healthy and clean eating, mirroring the cultural obsession with slimness from past decades.

Statistics indicate that around 35% of people attempt to adopt healthier diets in January following indulgent holiday seasons.

However, experts warn against categorizing foods as strictly good or bad. Dr. Bogar advises embracing a balanced, long-term dietary approach.

“Eating should not simply be seen as a source of nutrients but a social and cultural event, especially during the festive season and the following weeks,” said Dr. Bogar.

Origins of orthorexia nervosa

Orthorexia nervosa, first introduced in 1997 by American physician Steven Bratman, describes an unhealthy fixation on consuming only “pure” or “clean” foods.

Unlike other eating disorders, orthorexia focuses more on the quality of food rather than its quantity. Although widely discussed in medical and psychological circles, it is not yet officially recognized as an eating disorder in diagnostic manuals.

Consequences of eating disorders

Dr. Bratman observed that extreme clean eating trends could lead to severe consequences, both physical and psychological. Individuals with orthorexia often isolate themselves socially, avoiding gatherings where their specific dietary preferences cannot be met.

This isolation can promote anxiety and stress, further compounding the mental toll. Over time, their limited food choices may result in malnutrition, depriving the body of essential nutrients. In extreme cases, this obsession can even lead to life-threatening outcomes.

Orthorexia impacts both men and women equally and is often linked to personality traits like perfectionism and narcissism. Many individuals with orthorexia strive for an ideal of purity or perfection in their eating habits.

Interestingly, studies suggest that the underlying motivation for this behavior is not low self-esteem, as seen in some other eating disorders. Instead, it often stems from a desire to feel superior to others, using their strict dietary discipline as a marker of personal virtue.

Setting new dietary goals

For those setting new dietary goals in January, experts recommend aiming for moderation. Dr. Bogar highlights the importance of indulgence without guilt.

“Aim for a long-term, balanced diet rather than an ultra-clean one in January. Occasionally indulging in chocolates or holiday treats should be part of your diet – without guilt,” she added.

Ultimately, food should nourish the body and enrich life through shared cultural and social experiences. By embracing balance, individuals can avoid the pitfalls of orthorexia and maintain both physical and mental health.

This study, published in the journal Eating and Weight Disorders, serves as a timely reminder to approach clean eating and dietary resolutions with caution and self-compassion.

