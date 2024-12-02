Ocean acidification is spreading into deeper waters

The rise in carbon dioxide (CO2) levels in our world’s atmosphere is fueling an environmental threat to marine life. Ocean acidification is growing in magnitude as it moves into deeper waters.

Jens Müller and Nicolas Grube are environmental physicists in the Institute of Biogeochemistry and Pollutant Dynamics at ETH Zurich. They set out to investigate the consequences of acidification by developing a 3D model of our oceans.

The research, recently published in the journal Science Advances, sheds light on how ocean acidification has intensified since the industrial revolution kicked off.

Connecting carbon and ocean acidification

Science has shown us that carbon emissions heat up Earth’s atmosphere and oceans. But there’s more.

When dissolved in seawater, CO2 causes chemical reactions that drop the pH levels, making it acidic. This is similar to what happens when your beverage gets that fizzy zing from carbon dioxide.

The process may sound simple, but it poses a serious threat to marine life. Our oceans are home to many sea creatures whose survival depends on the chemical stability of the ocean.

Coral reefs are especially at risk. The acidic waters hinder their skeleton-building ability, resulting in coral bleaching and eventually death. This creates a domino effect on marine ecosystems, affecting countless marine species.

Mapping ocean acidification depths

Müller and Grube carefully designed an experiment to untangle the spread of ocean acidification.

Their focus: How deep down has acidification seeped into our oceans over time? To answer this, they developed an ocean model simulating the effects of rising atmospheric CO2 levels.

The model was based on historical data spanning over two centuries, with CO2 estimates for the years 1800, 1994, 2004, and 2014. This gave the researchers a timeline to monitor how acidification spread through the ocean layers.

Constructing the ocean model

Creating a model of this scale required careful planning. Starting with a standard ocean model that simulates water movement and chemistry, the researchers then added data points on CO2 levels and acidification indicators like proton concentrations, pH levels, and aragonite saturation states.

This comprehensive approach enabled the experts to accurately map acidification trends.

Acidification reaches new ocean depths

Ocean acidification is moving deeper into the ocean, with the average depth impacted by acidification measuring around 1,000 meters by 2014.

In regions influenced by the Atlantic meridional overturning current, acidification reached depths of up to 1,500 meters.

But this spread isn’t uniform; different ocean regions face varying levels of change due to factors like water circulation patterns and temperature.

Marine life at risk

Deeper acidification harms more marine organisms. Tiny creatures like Pteropods, called “sea butterflies,” are among the most vulnerable. Their calcium-based shells are highly susceptible to acidic conditions.

A decline in pteropods would disrupt marine ecosystems. Other species, including corals and certain types of plankton, face similar risks.

Future implications of deeper acidification

Müller and Grube’s findings emphasize the urgent need to address carbon emissions. As CO2 levels rise, ocean acidification will only get worse.

The deeper it goes, the harder it is to reverse the impacts. The long-term consequences for marine biodiversity and human communities relying on ocean resources are unclear.

Reducing carbon emissions will help slow acidification. Initiatives to shift to renewable energy, enhance energy efficiency, and promote conservation could also contribute.

In addition to mitigation efforts, further research is needed to understand acidification’s full impact and to find ways to protect marine life.

Addressing the challenge of ocean acidification

The study by the ETH Zurich researchers paints a vivid picture of the hidden changes happening beneath the ocean’s surface and the intricate connections between human activities and ocean health.

The new model provides valuable data for those working to tackle this urgent issue.

Addressing the challenge of ocean acidification requires a deeper understanding of its effects and collaborative efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

Innovative research, like modeling acidification trends, offers valuable insights to guide solutions. Protecting our oceans is essential for preserving biodiversity and ensuring a sustainable future for generations to come.

The study is published in the journal Science Advances.

