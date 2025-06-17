Ocean acidity crosses dangerous threshold, threatening marine life

Ocean water is turning ever so slightly more acidic, and that small shift has now pushed the chemistry of the sea past a point that scientists once marked as the global “do not cross” line.

A new assessment shows that by 2020 the average concentration of calcium carbonate, a building block for shells and reefs, had fallen more than 20 percent from pre‑industrial levels in many regions.

This results in a thinning of nature’s protective shield for corals, oysters, other mollusks, and countless plankton.

“Ocean acidification isn’t just an environmental crisis, it’s a ticking timebomb for marine ecosystems and coastal economies,” said Professor Steve Widdicombe of Plymouth Marine Laboratory, after reviewing the study.

How carbon drives ocean acidity

One extra molecule of carbon dioxide in the air means another will slip into the sea, combine with water, and release a hydrogen ion.

Over the industrial era, that reaction has raised the average hydrogen ion concentration of the ocean about 30 percent and knocked seawater pH down by roughly 0.1 units, which is a large jump on the logarithmic pH scale.

Many calcifying species depend on carbonate ions to form shells and skeletons; when ions grow scarce these organisms must divert energy from growth and reproduction toward basic survival.

Laboratory work has shown that carbon‑rich water can dissolve the paper‑thin shells of the tiny sea butterfly Limacina helicina within days.

Ocean acidity crossed the safety limit

The planetary boundaries framework was introduced to define the safe operating limits for Earth’s major life-supporting systems. These boundaries act like guardrails; once crossed, the risk of large-scale environmental disruptions increases sharply.

Out of nine total boundaries, including climate change and biodiversity loss, ocean acidification was once thought to be safely within limits.

That assumption no longer holds. The latest study shows that the planet has already moved beyond the threshold meant to safeguard marine carbonate chemistry. What was once a buffer zone has become an active hazard.

The proposed new limit is a 10 percent decline in carbonate levels from pre-industrial norms and that is now decades behind us.

Ocean acidity now affects deep waters

The report, led by Dr. Helen Findlay and colleagues, stitched together 150 years of measurements and modeling to map acidity down to 660 feet (180 meters).

Sixty percent of waters at that depth now sit beyond the old safety line, meaning the problem is not confined to sun‑lit shallows but reaches the heart of many food webs.

“Since these deeper waters are changing so much, the impacts of ocean acidification could be far worse than we thought,” noted Dr. Findlay, an ocean biogeochemist at Plymouth Marine Laboratory.

Reefs and jobs are at risk

Reefs cover less than 1 percent of the ocean floor yet shelter about a quarter of all marine species and buffer shorelines that more than 275 million people call home.

The ongoing decline of coral reefs threatens food security, recreation, and an ocean tourism industry worth billions.

Shellfish growers have already felt the sting. Around 2010 hatcheries in the U.S. Pacific Northwest lost entire crops of oyster larvae when acidic upwelling water flooded their intake pipes, forcing emergency buffering and multi‑million‑dollar retrofits.

When ocean acidity crossed the danger line

To confirm the timing of the threshold breach, the team combined surface records, ice‑core carbon dioxide data, and the Global Ocean Acidification Observing Network’s sensor archive.

The models converged on the late 2010s as the moment the global average slipped past the 20 percent mark.

Importantly, that average hides stark regional contrasts. Polar seas, already low in carbonate, crossed the line earlier, while warm tropical basins hovered just above it until the past decade.

Shrinking safety margin

The authors propose tightening the planetary boundary to a 10 percent decline, arguing that the original 20 percent buffer fails to protect deep reefs and sensitive plankton.

Under the looser standard, forty percent of the ocean surface is already in the danger zone; under the stricter one, almost the entire surface passed the limit by the early 2000s.

Moving the goalpost highlights how little headroom remains. Every additional ton of fossil‑fuel emissions steals more carbonate from seawater, and only aggressive cuts in carbon dioxide, along with emerging drawdown technologies, can reverse the chemical slide.

Ocean acidity needs more than local fixes

Local fixes still matter. Seagrass beds that absorb CO₂, limits on coastal nutrient runoff, and refuges that protect genetic diversity can buy time for vulnerable species.

However, Professor Widdicombe cautions that such measures “cannot solve acidification at the planetary scale.”

International agreements now recognize ocean acidification alongside warming, but policies lag behind science.

The new findings give negotiators a clear metric – keep average carbonate depletion below 10 percent – to guide emission targets and monitor progress.

The study is published in the journal Global Change Biology.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–