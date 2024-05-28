Ocean microplastics are here to stay, so what can we do now?

A recent study highlights the urgent need for ambitious targets to combat ocean microplastics pollution by the end of this century.

The collaborative research, conducted by scientists from Imperial College London and GNS Science, indicates that a yearly reduction of plastic pollution by 5% could stabilize the levels of microplastics in the oceans.

Impact of ocean microplastics

Microplastics severely impact oceans and marine life. They harm marine organisms when ingested, causing physical damage and exposure to toxic chemicals.

The plastic particles can also transport harmful pollutants through the water, leading to bioaccumulation in the food chain. This contamination affects fish and other seafood, posing health risks to humans.

Microplastics disrupt ecosystems by interfering with reproduction, growth, and behavior of marine species. They degrade habitats like coral reefs and seafloor sediments, leading to biodiversity loss.

Overall, microplastics threaten marine biodiversity, ecosystem health, and human well-being, and urgent action is needed to mitigate their presence in the oceans.

Persistence of microplastics in the ocean

Despite potential reductions in pollution, the study reveals that even a 20% annual decrease would not significantly reduce existing microplastic levels, which will likely persist in our oceans beyond 2100.

These tiny plastic particles have been detected in all of the Earth’s oceans, often accumulating in remote areas far from land.

They pose severe hazards to marine life and eventually enter human food systems, creating a widespread environmental and health issue.

United Nations initiative

The United Nations Environmental Assembly (UNEA) aims to adopt a legally binding resolution to eradicate plastic pollution, including ocean microplastics, by 2040.

The researchers developed a model predicting the impact of eight different plastic pollution reduction scenarios over the next century, starting in 2026 and extending to 2100.

The study shows that more than a 5% yearly reduction in plastic pollution could stabilize the amount of microplastics in the ocean, halting their continued increase.

Future of ocean microplastics

Zhenna Azimrayat Andrews completed this work for her MSc in Environmental Technology at Imperial College London. She emphasized the ubiquity of plastic in the environment.

“Plastic is now everywhere in the environment, and the ocean is no exception. Whilst our results show that microplastics will be around in the oceans past the end of the century, stabilizing their levels is the first step towards elimination,” said Azimrayat Andrews.

Removing microplastics from the ocean’s surface

Microplastics are particularly dangerous when they accumulate in the surface waters of the ocean, where they can be ingested by marine life, including fish that humans consume.

One natural removal process involves microplastics clumping together with organic debris or animal droppings, which can then sink to the deep ocean.

However, the study’s calculations – supported by real-world observations – suggest that the buoyancy of microplastics often prevents these clumps from sinking, and they are trapped near the surface.

Challenges and implications

The persistence of microplastics near the ocean surface, despite reduced pollution levels, means they will remain a concern for centuries. Once they do sink, they can last much longer in deeper ocean layers, where their impacts are not well understood.

“There can never be a completely successful removal of microplastics from all depths of the ocean; we kind of just need to live with it now. But the current global output of plastic pollution is so great that even a 1% annual reduction in pollution would make a big difference overall,” said Azimrayat Andrews.

Setting realistic and ambitious goals

The study is the first to examine the effectiveness of plausible treaty reduction targets.

The significant reductions needed to lessen contamination require a coordinated international policy, rather than the UN’s proposed goal of zero plastic pollution by 2040.

“If we want to move towards a lower plastic society, change needs to happen at a higher level. These changes should happen on an industrial level, as no single individual should have the weight of the world on their shoulders,” noted Azimrayat Andrews.

Systemic changes needed to address microplastics

According to the researchers, we must integrate sustainable lifestyles and systemic changes in commercial and industrial sectors. They believe these steps are vital to effectively address environmental challenges.

The team also aims for their analysis to impact upcoming UN negotiations. They hope the study findings will drive global efforts to combat the plastic pollution crisis.

By highlighting the urgency of the issue, the researchers seek to influence policymakers and stakeholders. The goal is to ensure that solutions are both practical and impactful, in an effort to create a more sustainable future for all.

The study is published in the journal Environmental Research Letters.

