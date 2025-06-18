Ocean plastic crisis goes way deeper than we thought

A ten-year, nearly 2,000-station ocean survey has uncovered a diffuse veil of plastics drifting through every sampled layer of the North Atlantic ocean and adjoining basins. The findings suggest that plastic pollution penetrates far deeper than earlier studies implied.

The work, led by a team of Northeastern University marine scientists, characterizes a suspended “light smog” of synthetic fragments and fibers – many thinner than a human hair. These particles ride currents, mix vertically, and settle slowly toward the deep sea.

A 3D ocean plastic problems

For years, marine plastic researchers investigated the surface garbage patches concentrated by slow-moving gyres. Those rotating currents still host prodigious amounts of floating waste, but the new analysis shows that gyre dynamics do not stop at the surface.

“You’ve got these accumulations on the surface, and the same processes concentrating and leading to accumulations below the gyres into a sort of lens,” said senior author Aron Stubbins, a marine scientist at Northeastern.

The team combined plankton-net tows, in-line filtration, pump casts, and sediment traps collected between 2014 and 2024.

Most sites lay in the Northern Hemisphere’s busy shipping lanes and coastal margins – regions with dense coastal populations and well-documented mismanaged waste.

Even so, researchers were surprised by the reach of plastic pollution. “Plastics are more or less everywhere,” Stubbins said. “We’re finding them deposited in the Antarctic, in the Himalayas, carried by the wind, but to find them well-distributed throughout the ocean is surprising.”

Heavy plastics don’t always sink

Buoyant polymers such as polyethylene and polypropylene naturally ride the waves. Denser resins, including polyethylene terephthalate (PET) from water bottles, should in theory fall quickly to the seabed. Yet PET showed up at multiple mid-water depths.

“One rationale is that when something is small enough, its density becomes less important than its drag,” Stubbins noted.

In other words, once abrasion, UV exposure, and microbial attack whittle a bottle fragment into a sub-100-micron shard, turbulent eddies can keep it aloft for months or years.

The survey found microplastics in all studied size classes, but concentrations peaked below 20 microns. Particles in this range behave almost like mineral dust in air: they scatter sunlight, adsorb chemicals efficiently, and are easily inhaled – by plankton in this case, rather than people.

Ripples through the food web

Tiny plankton form the base of marine food chains, fueling everything from larval fish to baleen whales.

Laboratory studies show that copepods and krill readily ingest micro- and nanoplastics, mistaking them for nutritious algae. Field data remain sparse, but the scientists warn that real-world exposure may be higher than previously estimated.

“In terms of the food chain, there could be interaction,” Stubbins said. “Organisms could be feeding in these zones and ingesting these plastics and also the toxic passenger molecules they carry, which could distribute into fish tissue, and we end up consuming them.”

Plastic particles act as rafts for organic pollutants, trace metals, and pathogenic microbes, meaning that a single 10-micron bead can deliver a chemical cocktail to any predator that swallows it.

The long-distance drift documented in the new study therefore multiplies the potential contact between pollutants and wildlife.

Plastics may trap carbon

Beyond contamination concerns, the authors highlight a subtler risk. Each year, the ocean pumps roughly a quarter of humanity’s carbon-dioxide emissions from the surface into the abyss. This happens chiefly via plankton that fix CO₂ and sink as aggregates or fecal pellets.

Plastic fragments of similar size and density could change how easily that biological “snow” sinks – or provide ballast that speeds some material downward while trapping carbon shallower than usual.

“Plastics may reduce the ocean’s ability to offset carbon dioxide,” Stubbins said. A new $1.3-million National Science Foundation project will probe that possibility by pairing vertical plastic profiles with carbon-flux measurements.

Documenting surface litter is straightforward: satellites, drones, and ships can skim the top meter with nets. Deep-water plastic work, by contrast, relies on expensive equipment and painstaking lab protocols.

The Northeastern team calls for an international push to harmonize depth-integrated sampling – particle size cuts, filtration volumes, and contamination controls. Standardizing these methods would allow global maps to be stitched together without relying on statistical guesswork.

“Plastics is an emergent field and there are concerns about how the changing physical environment of the deep ocean may have impacts on how the ocean functions as part of the Earth’s system,” Stubbins explained.

The long life of ocean plastic

Some countries are drafting binding treaties to curb plastic production and improve waste management. Yet even if global discharge stopped tomorrow, trillions of microplastics already in circulation would continue to drift, fragment, and sink to the bottom of the ocean for decades.

The new study provides a benchmark against which future surveys can measure progress – or lack thereof.

Policy, meanwhile, will need to target both ends of the life cycle: cutting single-use plastics at the source and investing in technologies to capture or biodegrade microplastics before they reach open water.

Until then, the ocean’s newly revealed plastic smog will remain a silent passenger in planetary processes that sustain climate stability and human food security.

The study is published in the journal Nature.

