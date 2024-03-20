Ocean plastic pollution has become a global crisis

Ocean plastic pollution is a dire environmental crisis, with millions of tons of plastic waste annually entering our oceans via rivers, wind, and direct inputs from activities such as shipping and fishing. Consequently, this relentless influx poses a substantial threat to the ocean ecosystem, and the full consequences remain largely unknown.

Professor Annika Jahnke, an environmental chemist at UFZ and coordinator of the MICRO-FATE project, highlighted the gravity of this situation. “Plastics in the ocean are a serious problem… It remains there. It is still difficult to assess the consequences for the ocean ecosystem.”

Key questions about ocean plastics

To grasp the spread and effects of ocean plastics, Professor Jahnke’s team launched a 2019 research voyage on the German vessel “Sonne.” Over five weeks, they traversed the North Pacific Ocean, taking water surface samples between Vancouver, Canada, and Singapore.

The goal of the expedition was to tackle key questions about ocean plastics. The team sought to understand their distribution and identify the most impacted areas. Additionally, the experts analyzed the characteristics of plastics, comparing those near their sources to those found in the open ocean.

Sailing by numbers

The team’s approach to selecting sampling stations was informed by a prediction model from the University of Hawaii, which estimates plastic concentration in marine areas.

Accordingly, the researchers chose locations with varying predicted plastic loads to explore. This approach enabled the study of both the Great Pacific Garbage Patch and lesser-known open ocean areas. Notably, samples were taken from the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument, a marine reserve northwest of Hawaii.

Global challenge of ocean plastics

To measure plastic quantities, the team used visual surveys and neuston net samplings. They visually counted debris from the “Sonne” and used nets for larger items and microplastics. Robby Rynek, the study’s lead author, explained that these plastics were then sorted, counted, and analyzed to assess their weathering.

The analysis revealed a troubling truth: plastics saturate both known accumulation zones and the broader ocean. This includes even distant protected regions.

Contrary to expectations, high microplastic levels were found even where lower concentrations were predicted. This suggests a widespread distribution impacting the entire marine ecosystem.

Consequently, Rynek’s observations highlight a critical challenge in addressing ocean plastics: “The items do not in any way form a carpet of plastic…Most plastics are small fragments that escape nets.” This underscores the complexity of removing plastics from the ocean and the importance of preventing plastic pollution at the source.

A course for change: The Global Plastics Treaty

In response to the global plastic crisis, UN member states are working towards a legally binding global Plastics Treaty aimed at halting ocean plastic pollution.

Following this, Dr. Melanie Bergmann, co-author and member of the Scientists’ Coalition for an Effective Plastics Treaty, calls for cutting plastic production, promoting reuse, and simplifying plastics’ chemistry for safer reuse and better recycling.

The insights from the MICRO-FATE expedition underscore the urgent need for comprehensive global action against plastic pollution. As the scientific community continues to unveil the scale of the problem, it becomes increasingly clear that solving the issue of ocean plastics will require concerted efforts across nations, industries, and individuals to rethink our relationship with plastic and prioritize the health of our oceans.

Consequences of ocean plastic pollution

Ocean plastic pollution has far-reaching and severe consequences for marine ecosystems, wildlife, and even human health. Here are some of the major impacts:

Marine life

Animals can ingest plastic waste, mistaking it for food, which can lead to internal injuries, starvation, and death. Entanglement in plastic debris can also physically harm marine creatures, impairing their ability to move, eat, or escape predators.

Habitat destruction

Plastics can damage marine habitats such as coral reefs. For instance, plastics can smother coral surfaces, blocking the sunlight needed for photosynthesis by symbiotic algae, and can also introduce harmful pathogens.

Food chain contamination

Microplastics, which are tiny plastic particles less than 5mm in diameter, can be ingested by plankton, the base of the marine food web. This leads to bioaccumulation of plastics and associated toxins up the food chain, ultimately affecting larger marine animals and humans who consume seafood.

Chemical pollution

Plastics can leach harmful chemicals into the water, including endocrine disruptors like BPA, which can affect the reproductive, neurological, and immune systems of marine organisms.

Additionally, plastics in the ocean can absorb and concentrate other pollutants from seawater, such as PCBs and DDT, which are known to be harmful.

Economic impact

The tourism, fishing, and shipping industries can suffer significant economic losses due to plastic pollution.

Cleaning beaches and waterways of plastic debris is costly, and the presence of plastics can reduce the aesthetic value of coastal areas, affecting tourism. The fishing industry faces losses from damaged gear, reduced fish stocks, and contaminated fish.

Human health

Humans can be exposed to toxic substances from plastics through the consumption of contaminated seafood and water. The long-term health impacts of such exposure include cancer, reproductive issues, and developmental problems in children.

Climate change

The production and degradation of plastics contribute to greenhouse gas emissions. As plastics break down in the environment, they release methane and ethylene, potent greenhouse gases, thus contributing to climate change.

The study is published in the journal Physical Review X.

