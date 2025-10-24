Ocean plastics will linger for 100 years, even if dumping stops

The ocean once felt untouchable, a symbol of endless renewal. Today, it carries traces of every plastic bottle, bag, and wrapper ever tossed aside. Even if the world stopped using plastic this moment, the situation would not be resolved.

Scientists from Queen Mary University of London have shown that it could take more than 100 years for floating plastic to disappear from the ocean’s surface.

The team’s new model explains, for the first time, how buoyant debris slowly breaks down, sinks, and lingers across generations.

This study completes a trilogy on the long-term fate of microplastics. Earlier papers published in Nature Water and Limnology & Oceanography explored how plastic enters and travels through the ocean.

This final piece connects everything, showing how surface plastics fragment and descend into deep waters through a delicate process involving marine snow.

How plastics travel in the ocean

The model focuses on what happens to a single 10-millimeter piece of polyethylene, one of the most common plastics found in oceans. It doesn’t just sink – it breaks apart slowly at the surface.

Each fragment becomes lighter, smaller, and more likely to attach to marine snow, which consists of sticky organic matter drifting toward the seafloor. This partnership between plastic and marine snow drives pollution deep into the ocean.

“People often assume that plastic in the ocean just sinks or disappears. But our model shows that most large, buoyant plastics degrade slowly at the surface, fragmenting into smaller particles over decades,” said Dr. Nan Wu from Queen Mary University of London.

“These tiny fragments can then hitch a ride with marine snow to reach the ocean floor, but that process takes time. Even after 100 years, about 10 percent of the original plastic can still be found at the surface.”

Her point is simple – plastic doesn’t vanish. It transforms and keeps circulating, feeding a never-ending cycle of pollution.

How ocean plastics break down

According to the model, large plastics lose about 0.45 percent of their mass each month. Within ten years, a third of the original material is gone.

After 30 years, almost two-thirds have turned into microplastics. By the end of a century, only a small portion remains intact, still drifting near the surface.

These particles move through the ocean in a stop-and-go pattern. Some sink when attached to marine snow, then rise again when that material decays. Others keep floating until they become small enough to stay trapped below.

This gradual breakdown explains why the ocean’s “missing plastic” is not missing at all – it’s just changing form, scattered between surface waters, deep layers, and seafloor sediments.

Why ocean keeps dumped plastics

“This is part of our wider research that shows how important fine and sticky suspended sediments are for controlling microplastic fate and transport,” noted Professor Kate Spencer, co-author and project supervisor.

“It also tells us that microplastic pollution is an intergenerational problem and our grandchildren will still be trying to clean up our oceans even if we stop plastic pollution tomorrow.”

Her words emphasize the scale of the problem. Once plastic reaches the ocean, it enters a timeline that outlives generations.

The study shows that small microplastics – around 25 to 75 micrometers – take several months to reach the deep sea. They move in repeated cycles, settling and detaching until they finally rest on the seafloor.

By the end of the simulation, nearly 90 percent of the original plastic mass ends up buried in sediment. The rest stays suspended or continues to break apart near the surface.

Where dumped plastics go

“This study helps explain why so much of the plastic we expect to find at the ocean surface is missing. As large plastics fragment, they become small enough to attach to marine snow and sink. But that transformation takes decades,” noted Professor Andrew Manning at HR Wallingford.

“Even after a hundred years, fragments are still floating and breaking down. To tackle the problem properly, we need long-term thinking that goes beyond just cleaning the surface.”

This explains why ocean cleanup efforts rarely find what they expect. Most plastic has already transformed into tiny, invisible fragments making their slow journey to the depths.

What slows ocean cleanup

The researchers tested different scenarios. When degradation slowed, large chunks stayed afloat for decades longer.

When it accelerated, most plastics vanished from the surface but filled the deep ocean faster. The key factor wasn’t distance – it was time. The slower the breakdown, the longer plastics linger in sunlight, wave motion, and surface ecosystems.

This means cleanup technologies focused only on surface layers can never catch up. Even if all plastic inputs stopped tomorrow, the ocean would still release tiny fragments for another century.

How oceans remember plastic

The study also warns that rising microplastic levels could strain the ocean’s natural “biological pump” – the process that moves carbon from the surface to the deep sea.

As more microplastics mix with marine snow, they may alter how carbon travels through the ecosystem, potentially weakening the ocean’s ability to store carbon and regulate climate.

The research delivers a clear message. The problem isn’t just what we throw away – it’s how long it stays. The ocean has a memory, and plastic is written deep into it.

Ending plastic waste on land is vital, but the sea’s slow rhythm means recovery will take lifetimes.

The study is published in the journal Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society A Mathematical Physical and Engineering Sciences.

