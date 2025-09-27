Oil and gas deposit found nearly 20,000 feet below the sea

BP announced its largest oil and gas discovery in 25 years, a deep target off Brazil that sits nearly 20,000 feet below sea level in the South Atlantic. The Bumerangue prospect could seed a new production hub if testing confirms commercial volumes.

Set aside the headlines and one fact remains clear. A discovery at that depth in Brazil’s Santos Basin signals a return to long cycle exploration that only a handful of companies can execute.

Bumerangue prospect

U.S. Geological Survey geochemist Geoffrey S. Ellis has examined how gases occur in Santos Basin fields, work that helps frame the risks and rewards of these finds, and the study links gas composition to subsurface processes.

Those details matter because fluid chemistry and pressure conditions can make or break a frontier project.

This target sits in a reservoir where oil, gas, and water occupy pore spaces in rock, not underground pools.

Reservoir quality, pressure, and temperature must support steady flow to justify the cost of ultra deepwater production.

BP says it will assess the rock and fluid data before sharing any volume estimates. Appraisal wells and long flow tests typically follow the first strike in deep water.

Pre-salt geology at Bumerangue

Brazil’s pre-salt zone lies beneath a thick layer of ancient salt that seals older lake born carbonate rocks.

Those carbonates, formed from chemical precipitation and biological debris, can hold large volumes of hydrocarbon fluids but are famously variable from one spot to the next.

The Santos Basin already hosts giants such as Tupi, Buzios, and Sapinhoá. That track record explains why explorers keep pushing out into deeper water and more complex geology.

Salt behaves like a slow moving solid that can warp and trap fluids below it. Imaging through salt requires advanced seismic processing, which increases uncertainty and cost.

What the CO2 signal could mean

Early rig site data for Bumerangue flagged elevated carbon dioxide in the gas stream, a feature seen across parts of the Santos system.

High CO2 raises processing needs on platforms and often requires reinjection back into the reservoir or dedicated storage zones.

Some pre-salt reservoirs show CO2 introduced along deep seated faults over geologic time. That pathway helps explain why CO2 varies so widely from one field to another.

Ultra deep wells demand specialized rigs, long risers, and robust subsea hardware. Each mile of water and rock adds heat and pressure, so equipment must tolerate harsh conditions for decades.

At these distances offshore, logistics carry real weight. Helicopter flights, supply runs, and weather windows all influence uptime and safety.

Moving to production at Bumerangue

Operators first gather more seismic, then drill appraisal wells to map the reservoir and pressure behavior.

Engineers model flow rates, pick well designs, and decide whether to use a fixed platform or a floating production system.

Costs depend on the number of wells, the length of subsea pipelines, and the amount of processing needed for gas and water. If CO2 is high, the topside plant grows, and power demand rises.

The Argos Southwest Extension adds 20,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day at peak. Argos itself can handle up to 140,000 barrels per day in 4,500 feet of water about 190 miles south of New Orleans.

A subsea tieback connects new wells to a host platform through pipelines and control lines on the seafloor. That setup boosts output without building a new platform, which can reduce both cost and time.

What makes this find different

The pre-salt carbonates formed in large ancient lakes before the South Atlantic fully opened. Their textures range from tight muds to highly porous buildups, which makes flow performance change over short distances.

Salt thickness can exceed a mile, so any structural trap below salt must be mapped with care. Small errors in velocity models can shift targets by hundreds of feet.

Brazil’s offshore has grown into a pillar of global supply. Policy shifts allowed more companies to partner around pre-salt projects, and unit costs have fallen in the past decade as technology improved.

At the same time, emissions rules and market signals are pushing operators to design lower carbon projects. That is why CO2 handling and energy efficiency on platforms get so much attention in planning.

BP will run lab tests on core and fluid samples to pin down quality and CO2 ratios. If results look durable across the structure, expect a plan to drill more wells and shoot tighter seismic.

Investors will track how this deepwater bet balances near term tieback gains with longer term hub decisions.

The timing and sequencing of wells, pipelines, and power systems will tell you how confident the company is in the rock.

